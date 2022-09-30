Clobberin' Time, Ep. 7: Fury vs. Joshua drama, is Joe Joyce the real deal? Shakur Stevenson's growth and more on boxing podcast

Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.

