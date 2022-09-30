Read full article on original website
Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options
The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
Securiti launches data security cloud and announces $75M Series C
Enter Securiti, a startup launched in 2019, originally with the idea of focusing on one aspect of data control, data privacy. But the company had the vision of building a broad platform of services to deal with not just privacy, but also data security, governance and compliance. Today, it launched...
Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator
Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process. In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift...
24 hours left to apply to volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend for free
If you’re looking for a no-budget way to experience Disrupt up close and personal, sign up to volunteer for work exchange. Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass ($1,995 value) to experience the event. The deadline to apply is tomorrow, October 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
Web3 banking platform Juno raises $18 million, launches tokenized loyalty program
The one-and-a-half-year old startup has amassed over 75,000 customers in the U.S. who take their salaries (some in entirety, rest in portions) in crypto and invest consistently in digital assets each month. Customers are able to spend their crypto or cash using the startup’s Mastercard-powered debit card, make bill payments...
Venmo rolls out ‘Charity Profiles’ to allow charities to raise funds directly within its app
The new profile option will allow charities to reach more people who are passionate about causes in their community, directly in the Venmo app. Venmo also notes that charity profiles offer charities seamless setup, low fees and an easy charity verification process. To set up a charity profile on Venmo,...
Why aren’t we seeing more aggressive SaaS M&A?
It’s a reasonable question. A quick look at a handful of SaaS stocks shows some deals to be had. While Zoom’s value is still a bit rich, perhaps, at $21 billion, consider that DocuSign is down to $10 billion, Dropbox is around $7.5 billion, UiPath is under $7 billion, Box is resting at just $3.7 billion worth of value, and Sumo Logic is valued at under the $1 billion mark.
South African startup Talk360’s seed funding hits $7M after new backing
Talk360’s latest investors include Allan Gray E2 Ventures (AGEV), Kalon Venture Partners, E4E Africa, Endeavor, existing lead investor HAVAÍC and a number of angel investors, including Tjaart van der Walt and Coenraad Jonker. The company plans to use the new funding to launch a pan-African payment platform next...
Bumble is testing a speed-dating feature where users chat before matching
Reached for comment, Bumble wouldn’t confirm the details of the new service, but did note it had a product announcement pending. The speed-dating feature’s introduction follows a number of attempts by rival dating services to incorporate speed dating or fast chats into their own offerings as dating app users tire of the usual swiping. Some of these efforts have fared better than others.
Stadia died because no one trusts Google
It really is that simple: No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products. The technical implementation certainly wasn’t to be faulted. I will admit...
Rivian taps Capital One exec Diane Lye as its first CIO
Lye’s hiring comes as Rivian consolidates its internal and external technology teams across its numerous departments, including manufacturing IT and customer-facing digital products. It is also ahead of Rivian’s planned expansion into Georgia, where it is building another factory, and overseas through a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Rivian said IT and cybersecurity will need to become more sophisticated as it scales globally.
Geely’s Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment/roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Yeah. What did we learn and see? Tesla...
Mad Realities’ Devin Lewtan talks onboarding new crypto users through content at TC Sessions: Crypto
While many builders and investors agree that it’s still relatively early in the life cycle of blockchain technology, there’s less of a consensus around exactly what applications will catalyze widespread adoption. Consumer-facing crypto startups are trying to build intuitive products that have low barriers to entry, but how will they actually convince people their products are worth using?
App Store experienced sharp revenue drop in September, Morgan Stanley says
Woodring said gaming was the biggest reason for the decline as the sector plunged 14% year-on-year in revenue. He noted that net revenue growth for the top 10 markets for the App Store decelerated apart from regions like China, Taiwan, and South Korea, which grew or stayed flat. These top 10 markets make up almost 87% of the App Store’s revenue.
Wisk Aero reveals its market-ready, self-flying air taxi
Type certification, one of the three certifications an aviation company needs to secure before launching a commercial service, means the aircraft has to meet all of the FAA’s design and safety standards. To be able to launch its air taxis as a service, Wisk will also need to earn a production certification, which is the approval to begin manufacturing its eVTOL, and an air carrier certification.
Loop raises $60M to send EV charging infrastructure for a Loop
With as many as 230 million electric vehicles expected to be on the road by 2030, the demand for affordable and reliable EV charging infrastructure is extremely high. The part where Loop is trying to help is by adding smart, affordable EV charging products for at home, at work, and in other locations. The company also has high-speed direct-current (DC) chargers that compete with other high-speed charging networks such as ChargePoint, EVgo and Tesla’s supercharger network.
