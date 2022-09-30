Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Competes in Districts, Volleyball Travels to Norwalk
The Indianola boys golf team will have the future of their season decided today in a competitive district meet, all the way out in Council Bluffs. The Indians have had a strong season so far, with multiple team and competitive titles, and currently have the 7th lowest 18-hole average in class 4A, which will be the 2nd lowest at the district meet only behind Waukee Northwest. Action starts today at Bent Tree Golf Club at 10am.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk golfers set for district meet; Warrior volleyball team opens new gym seeking conference title
It’s a big day and night for Norwalk athletics Tuesday as the Warrior boys golf team looks to qualify for state and the volleyball team tries to lock up a conference championship in a brand new gymnasium. The Norwalk boys golfers are in Council Bluffs today for the Class...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Sweeps Meskwaki Settlement On Senior Night
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad celebrated Senior night with a three set sweep of Meskwaki Settlement on Monday 25-11, 25-18, and 25-13. Senior Sophie Lyle led in kills with six, while fellow senior Rylee Dunkin had 15 assists, and the Sabers third senior Kisha Reed had four kills. Jillian French was also great behind the serve line serving up 13 aces to go along with four kills and assist and nine digs. The Sabers are 10-10 on the season and will await the matchups of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts next week.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Centerville Tonight
The Pella Christian cross country teams will wrap up what has been a fantastic regular season tonight at the Big Red/Redette Invite hosted by Centerville in Moravia. The Eagles top runners are coming off a strong meet against some strong Class 2A state meet contenders last Thursday at Williamsburg. The Pella Christian girls placed 6th in that meet and the boys came in 8th. The P.C. girls averaged a time faster than their state qualifying meet effort in 2021, while the boys were just five seconds off from their state meet pace in Class 1A last October. The Eagles are hopeful to shave even more time off of those marks ahead of the Little Hawkeye Conference meet next Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Pella Finishes Cross Country Regular Season with Sweep at Hillcrest
The final regular season meet was more of the same for the Pella Cross Country teams Monday, as the #2 in 3A boys and #1 in 3A girls won both varsity races at the Hillcrest Academy invitational. Both Dutch teams placed their top five in the top ten of the...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar Filled With Cross Country And Volleyball Today
The Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar is busy tonight with Cross Country Runner Hailey Stegman running at Centerville, and volleyball on the road at East Union for a triangular against the host Eagles and Southeast Warren. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte tells KNIA Sports she has been looking for ways to make practice more fun and interesting for the girls so they do not lose focus late in the season.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Competes at Urbandale Tournament, Boys Cross Country Runs at Wartburg
The #5 in class 4A Indianola Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Urbandale Invitational Saturday, going 2-1 in group play, and falling in the quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) and Sioux City North 2-1 (18-21, 21-12, 15-7), while falling to #7 in class 5A Waukee Northwest 1-2 (18-21, 21-18, 8-15). The Indians advanced to the quarterfinals where they took on #2 in class 2A Western Christian and fell 0-2 (14-25, 17-25). The Indians are now 23-6 on the season, and will play at Norwalk on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Missed Opportunities Doom Simpson Football in Home Opener
The Simpson Storm football team went 1-4 in the red zone in the second half coming away with only six points, and racked up over 500 yards of offense but couldn’t find the endzone in a 33-23 loss to Luther Saturday as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Danny Piper
Services for Danny Piper age 42, of Britt, Iowa will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm. Memorials may be made to Danny’s adult sons, Cody or Ty, to help the family.
kniakrls.com
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-4-22
Slow Start for Central in Own Men’s Golf Tourney. An uncharacteristic slow start put the Central College men’s golf team in a difficult position after the opening round of the 36-hole Central Fall Classic Monday. The Dutch stand seventh in a 13-team field with 334 at the par-72...
kniakrls.com
#14 Knoxville Volleyball Playing Faster And In Control
Legendary Basketball Coach John Wooden always wanted his UCLA teams to play fast, but in control. “Be quick, but don’t hurry…” he would say. Knoxville Volleyball Coach Mollie Keitges is applying that to her team as the Panthers hit the home stretch of the regular season. Knoxville found itself back in the class 4A rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union at #14 this week. Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have begun to play that quick tempo but not getting out of control.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Looking To Get Out Of A Losing Streak This Week
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad is looking for a spark as the season starts to wind down. The Saints stand at 3-10 on the season but have been in a rut the past couple of weeks. Coach Jeskya Nolte tells KNIA Sports the girls need to get back on track in time for the upcoming conference tournament and regionals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Volleyball Looking For More Success As The Season Winds Down
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad will host Meskwaki Settlement for Senior Night Monday. The Sabers stand at 9-9 on the season and Coach Randie Gist says one thing she would like to see from her team as the season winds down is a winning season. Gist: “I’m hoping we can...
kniakrls.com
John & Phyllis Vander Wert
Graveside services for John & Phyllis Vander Wert will be held at 1:30pm, October 8th, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Mary Anne Vickroy
Services for Mary Anne Vickroy, 76, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Indianola Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial following in the St. Marys Cemetery, St. Marys, IA. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 at the church. Memorials may be given in her name to the church. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Thomas “Tom” Patrick Webster
Visitation for Thomas “Tom” Patrick Webster will be held at 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton. Services will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, October 7th, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held following the services at Chariton Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Middle School Open House Held
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new Knoxville Middle School Friday along with a tour of the facility. The Knoxville Community School District opened the building to the public following the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for students, families, alumni and community members to tour the facility. Knoxville School Superintendent...
kniakrls.com
Tulip Planting to Start Later This Month in Pella
As autumn settles in across the area, it’s almost time to plant tulip bulbs in Pella. Valerie Van Kooten with Pella Historical Society says between their efforts and those from the City of Pella and other groups, approximately 300,000 bulbs will go into the ground later this month into November ahead of next spring’s planting. Van Kooten says they often rely on volunteers to get their summer plants out to make room for tulip bulbs. Find out how to volunteer at the Pella Historical Village at their website.
kniakrls.com
Judi C. (In’t Veld) Dingeman
Graveside Services for Judi C. (In’t Veld) Dingeman, 84, of Pella will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 1:30pm at The t’ Lam Cemetery in Pella. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at the Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home. Memorials can be given to the charity of your choice. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Nashville North Returns to Pella Opera House Saturday
A storytelling and performance event brings back some of country music’s most successful songwriters to the Pella Opera House. Jara Johnson says Nashville North is returning for a second show on Saturday, October 8th at 7 p.m., and features four hit songwriters on the stage sharing the stories behind the music and performing many of the hit songs by music’s biggest stars. Johnson says this is the type of show typically seen in Nashville, and this year, they have three new writers participating in the event. Tickets for Nashville North at the Pella Opera House can be purchased at their box office during regular hours or online.
Comments / 0