Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Centerville Tonight
The Pella Christian cross country teams will wrap up what has been a fantastic regular season tonight at the Big Red/Redette Invite hosted by Centerville in Moravia. The Eagles top runners are coming off a strong meet against some strong Class 2A state meet contenders last Thursday at Williamsburg. The Pella Christian girls placed 6th in that meet and the boys came in 8th. The P.C. girls averaged a time faster than their state qualifying meet effort in 2021, while the boys were just five seconds off from their state meet pace in Class 1A last October. The Eagles are hopeful to shave even more time off of those marks ahead of the Little Hawkeye Conference meet next Monday.
Twin Cedars Sweeps Meskwaki Settlement On Senior Night
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad celebrated Senior night with a three set sweep of Meskwaki Settlement on Monday 25-11, 25-18, and 25-13. Senior Sophie Lyle led in kills with six, while fellow senior Rylee Dunkin had 15 assists, and the Sabers third senior Kisha Reed had four kills. Jillian French was also great behind the serve line serving up 13 aces to go along with four kills and assist and nine digs. The Sabers are 10-10 on the season and will await the matchups of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts next week.
Indianola Boys Golf Competes in Districts, Volleyball Travels to Norwalk
The Indianola boys golf team will have the future of their season decided today in a competitive district meet, all the way out in Council Bluffs. The Indians have had a strong season so far, with multiple team and competitive titles, and currently have the 7th lowest 18-hole average in class 4A, which will be the 2nd lowest at the district meet only behind Waukee Northwest. Action starts today at Bent Tree Golf Club at 10am.
Pella Finishes Cross Country Regular Season with Sweep at Hillcrest
The final regular season meet was more of the same for the Pella Cross Country teams Monday, as the #2 in 3A boys and #1 in 3A girls won both varsity races at the Hillcrest Academy invitational. Both Dutch teams placed their top five in the top ten of the...
Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar Filled With Cross Country And Volleyball Today
The Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar is busy tonight with Cross Country Runner Hailey Stegman running at Centerville, and volleyball on the road at East Union for a triangular against the host Eagles and Southeast Warren. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte tells KNIA Sports she has been looking for ways to make practice more fun and interesting for the girls so they do not lose focus late in the season.
Missed Opportunities Doom Simpson Football in Home Opener
The Simpson Storm football team went 1-4 in the red zone in the second half coming away with only six points, and racked up over 500 yards of offense but couldn’t find the endzone in a 33-23 loss to Luther Saturday as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm...
#14 Knoxville Volleyball Playing Faster And In Control
Legendary Basketball Coach John Wooden always wanted his UCLA teams to play fast, but in control. “Be quick, but don’t hurry…” he would say. Knoxville Volleyball Coach Mollie Keitges is applying that to her team as the Panthers hit the home stretch of the regular season. Knoxville found itself back in the class 4A rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union at #14 this week. Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have begun to play that quick tempo but not getting out of control.
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads
Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Looking To Get Out Of A Losing Streak This Week
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad is looking for a spark as the season starts to wind down. The Saints stand at 3-10 on the season but have been in a rut the past couple of weeks. Coach Jeskya Nolte tells KNIA Sports the girls need to get back on track in time for the upcoming conference tournament and regionals.
Pleasantville Volleyball Wins Home Tournament Saturday
Hosting the second annual Pleasantville Trojan Invitational Saturday, the volleyball team went 4-1 en route to winning the tournament. The Trojans swept all four opponents they beat in the best of three matches. Pleasantville’s four sweeps came over Southeast Warren (22-20, 21-11), Colfax-Mingo (21-13,21-17), Martensdale St. Mary’s (21-17, 21-8), and Saydel (21-13, 21-11). The Trojans one loss came to PCM 18-21, 19-21. Southeast Warren and PCM also went 4-1 and with no championship bracket to break the three-way tie, naming the champion came down to point differential. Pleasantville came out on top with the point differential of +56, with Southeast Warren in second with a +48, and PCM in third with a +33.
Norwalk golfers set for district meet; Warrior volleyball team opens new gym seeking conference title
It’s a big day and night for Norwalk athletics Tuesday as the Warrior boys golf team looks to qualify for state and the volleyball team tries to lock up a conference championship in a brand new gymnasium. The Norwalk boys golfers are in Council Bluffs today for the Class...
Luke Lachey Shines for Iowa Against Michigan
Sophomore Tight End Delivers First College Touchdown
Indianola Volleyball Competes at Urbandale Tournament, Boys Cross Country Runs at Wartburg
The #5 in class 4A Indianola Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Urbandale Invitational Saturday, going 2-1 in group play, and falling in the quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) and Sioux City North 2-1 (18-21, 21-12, 15-7), while falling to #7 in class 5A Waukee Northwest 1-2 (18-21, 21-18, 8-15). The Indians advanced to the quarterfinals where they took on #2 in class 2A Western Christian and fell 0-2 (14-25, 17-25). The Indians are now 23-6 on the season, and will play at Norwalk on Tuesday.
Norwalk boys win Wartburg team title, girls place 19th
The Norwalk cross country boys picked up their third team title of the season on Saturday, winning the Gray division of the Wartburg Steve Johnson Invitational. The Class 4A second-ranked Warrior boys placed first out of 24 teams with a score of 95, followed by Johnston (136) and Cedar Falls (158). The Warrior girls finished 19th out of 22 teams with a score of 506, with Dubuque Hempstead winning the meet title.
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-4-22
Slow Start for Central in Own Men’s Golf Tourney. An uncharacteristic slow start put the Central College men’s golf team in a difficult position after the opening round of the 36-hole Central Fall Classic Monday. The Dutch stand seventh in a 13-team field with 334 at the par-72...
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
