The Pella Christian cross country teams will wrap up what has been a fantastic regular season tonight at the Big Red/Redette Invite hosted by Centerville in Moravia. The Eagles top runners are coming off a strong meet against some strong Class 2A state meet contenders last Thursday at Williamsburg. The Pella Christian girls placed 6th in that meet and the boys came in 8th. The P.C. girls averaged a time faster than their state qualifying meet effort in 2021, while the boys were just five seconds off from their state meet pace in Class 1A last October. The Eagles are hopeful to shave even more time off of those marks ahead of the Little Hawkeye Conference meet next Monday.

PELLA, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO