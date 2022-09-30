Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge: what you can and can’t bring
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go. Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do […]
