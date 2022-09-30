ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampe, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jason’s 10-Year Plan for Branson which in no way involves Garth Brooks

The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held a major event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater to announce their 10 year plan for the city of Branson. It’s a well-thought out plan, even if you don’t agree with all of their conclusions. I can...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Lampe, MO
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Fort Smith, AR
Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
freeweekly.com

Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger

Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Jools Holland
Person
Justin Moore
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Good, hard-working person’ donates entire estate to St. Jude’s

Benjamin Brown, a longhaul truck driver, knew his death was inevitable. Before he passed on Jan. 30, 2021, he took stock of his 67 years living in Greenwood, Ark., and most recently on rural acreage near Sallisaw, and wondered if his life mattered. Did his time on Earth make an impression? How might he be remembered, if at all?
GREENWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live Music#Hippie Sabotage#Dirty Honey#Temple Live#Comancheros#S E E St#Eureka Springs#Wanderoo Lodge Bar
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
hogville.net

Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy