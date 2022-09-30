Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Centerville Tonight
The Pella Christian cross country teams will wrap up what has been a fantastic regular season tonight at the Big Red/Redette Invite hosted by Centerville in Moravia. The Eagles top runners are coming off a strong meet against some strong Class 2A state meet contenders last Thursday at Williamsburg. The Pella Christian girls placed 6th in that meet and the boys came in 8th. The P.C. girls averaged a time faster than their state qualifying meet effort in 2021, while the boys were just five seconds off from their state meet pace in Class 1A last October. The Eagles are hopeful to shave even more time off of those marks ahead of the Little Hawkeye Conference meet next Monday.
#14 Knoxville Volleyball Playing Faster And In Control
Legendary Basketball Coach John Wooden always wanted his UCLA teams to play fast, but in control. “Be quick, but don’t hurry…” he would say. Knoxville Volleyball Coach Mollie Keitges is applying that to her team as the Panthers hit the home stretch of the regular season. Knoxville found itself back in the class 4A rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union at #14 this week. Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have begun to play that quick tempo but not getting out of control.
Pella Finishes Cross Country Regular Season with Sweep at Hillcrest
The final regular season meet was more of the same for the Pella Cross Country teams Monday, as the #2 in 3A boys and #1 in 3A girls won both varsity races at the Hillcrest Academy invitational. Both Dutch teams placed their top five in the top ten of the...
Twin Cedars Sweeps Meskwaki Settlement On Senior Night
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad celebrated Senior night with a three set sweep of Meskwaki Settlement on Monday 25-11, 25-18, and 25-13. Senior Sophie Lyle led in kills with six, while fellow senior Rylee Dunkin had 15 assists, and the Sabers third senior Kisha Reed had four kills. Jillian French was also great behind the serve line serving up 13 aces to go along with four kills and assist and nine digs. The Sabers are 10-10 on the season and will await the matchups of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts next week.
Indianola Boys Golf Competes in Districts, Volleyball Travels to Norwalk
The Indianola boys golf team will have the future of their season decided today in a competitive district meet, all the way out in Council Bluffs. The Indians have had a strong season so far, with multiple team and competitive titles, and currently have the 7th lowest 18-hole average in class 4A, which will be the 2nd lowest at the district meet only behind Waukee Northwest. Action starts today at Bent Tree Golf Club at 10am.
Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar Filled With Cross Country And Volleyball Today
The Melcher-Dallas Sports Calendar is busy tonight with Cross Country Runner Hailey Stegman running at Centerville, and volleyball on the road at East Union for a triangular against the host Eagles and Southeast Warren. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte tells KNIA Sports she has been looking for ways to make practice more fun and interesting for the girls so they do not lose focus late in the season.
Central Football Team Crushes Nebraska Wesleyan
Backup quarterback Cooper Downs tied an NCAA record with five third-quarter touchdown passes as the Central College football team pulled away for a 58-0 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan Saturday in Lincoln in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch rotated two quarterbacks in the first half as they...
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Looking To Get Out Of A Losing Streak This Week
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad is looking for a spark as the season starts to wind down. The Saints stand at 3-10 on the season but have been in a rut the past couple of weeks. Coach Jeskya Nolte tells KNIA Sports the girls need to get back on track in time for the upcoming conference tournament and regionals.
Norwalk golfers set for district meet; Warrior volleyball team opens new gym seeking conference title
It’s a big day and night for Norwalk athletics Tuesday as the Warrior boys golf team looks to qualify for state and the volleyball team tries to lock up a conference championship in a brand new gymnasium. The Norwalk boys golfers are in Council Bluffs today for the Class...
Indianola Volleyball Competes at Urbandale Tournament, Boys Cross Country Runs at Wartburg
The #5 in class 4A Indianola Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Urbandale Invitational Saturday, going 2-1 in group play, and falling in the quarterfinal round. The Indians defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) and Sioux City North 2-1 (18-21, 21-12, 15-7), while falling to #7 in class 5A Waukee Northwest 1-2 (18-21, 21-18, 8-15). The Indians advanced to the quarterfinals where they took on #2 in class 2A Western Christian and fell 0-2 (14-25, 17-25). The Indians are now 23-6 on the season, and will play at Norwalk on Tuesday.
Central College Dutch Sports Saturday Results
Central College Athletics had a total of nine men’s and women’s teams in action for a total of 10 contests on Saturday. Central football rode the hot hand of quarterback Cooper Downs to a 58-0 rout on the road at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Notching its third title of the season, the Dutch women’s cross country team topped the 15-team field at the Aurora University (Ill.) Invitational, and the men’s team placed five runners in the top seven to take the team title in their race. After a loss to Millikin University in the morning, the Central volleyball team rebounded with a four-set win over Eureka College (Ill.) to go 2-1 at the Millikin Invitational. A late equalizer by Grace Coates gave the Dutch women’s soccer team a 1-1 road draw in its American Rivers Conference opener at the University of Dubuque, while another penalty kick was the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Central men’s soccer team against the University of Dubuque. An 8-1 win over Dubuque clinched a spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament for the Central women’s tennis team, while an 8-3 loss in the Round of 32 of the doubles bracket by Ayden Fletcher and Matthew Den Adel ended the Dutch men’s tennis team trip to the ITA Division III Midwest Regional.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-4-22
Slow Start for Central in Own Men’s Golf Tourney. An uncharacteristic slow start put the Central College men’s golf team in a difficult position after the opening round of the 36-hole Central Fall Classic Monday. The Dutch stand seventh in a 13-team field with 334 at the par-72...
Race to End AHC Held at Pella Christian
Friends, family, and other supporters gathered at Pella Christian High School Sunday afternoon for the returning Race to End AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood). Over the past several weeks, the family of Estella Henderson worked to raise more than $30,000 to go directly to research and support the search for a sustainable cure for the extremely rare disease.
Twin Cedars Volleyball Looking For More Success As The Season Winds Down
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad will host Meskwaki Settlement for Senior Night Monday. The Sabers stand at 9-9 on the season and Coach Randie Gist says one thing she would like to see from her team as the season winds down is a winning season. Gist: “I’m hoping we can...
Danny Piper
Services for Danny Piper age 42, of Britt, Iowa will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm. Memorials may be made to Danny’s adult sons, Cody or Ty, to help the family.
Indianola Noon Lions Hosting Annual Meat Raffle
The Indianola Noon Lions are holding their annual Meat Raffle Fundraiser later this month, inviting the public to attend for a chance to win meat and raise funds for Indianola Noon Lions projects. Organizer Tom Charlton tells KNIA News there will be 10 rounds with multiple chances to win, then an additional two lightning rounds with over 75 chances to win part of 300 pieces of meat. Charlton also said if you are attending, bring lots of $1 bills to bid on raffle tickets, a cooler, and of course be ready to have a good time, with all proceeds going towards the many projects the Noon Lions do for the community.
Keith Jarman
No services are planned for Keith Jarman, age 80 of Knoxville. He has been cremated, and Bybee and Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Fall Colors to Start Showing More This Week
While the air has warmed up again as October begins, the annual fall color change is still starting to intensify locally. According to the Iowa DNR, peak viewing is still a few weeks away, although many typical early showing varieties are starting to turn. Central College Professor of Biology Paul...
Nashville North Returns to Pella Opera House Saturday
A storytelling and performance event brings back some of country music’s most successful songwriters to the Pella Opera House. Jara Johnson says Nashville North is returning for a second show on Saturday, October 8th at 7 p.m., and features four hit songwriters on the stage sharing the stories behind the music and performing many of the hit songs by music’s biggest stars. Johnson says this is the type of show typically seen in Nashville, and this year, they have three new writers participating in the event. Tickets for Nashville North at the Pella Opera House can be purchased at their box office during regular hours or online.
John & Phyllis Vander Wert
Graveside services for John & Phyllis Vander Wert will be held at 1:30pm, October 8th, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
