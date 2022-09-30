Central College Athletics had a total of nine men’s and women’s teams in action for a total of 10 contests on Saturday. Central football rode the hot hand of quarterback Cooper Downs to a 58-0 rout on the road at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Notching its third title of the season, the Dutch women’s cross country team topped the 15-team field at the Aurora University (Ill.) Invitational, and the men’s team placed five runners in the top seven to take the team title in their race. After a loss to Millikin University in the morning, the Central volleyball team rebounded with a four-set win over Eureka College (Ill.) to go 2-1 at the Millikin Invitational. A late equalizer by Grace Coates gave the Dutch women’s soccer team a 1-1 road draw in its American Rivers Conference opener at the University of Dubuque, while another penalty kick was the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Central men’s soccer team against the University of Dubuque. An 8-1 win over Dubuque clinched a spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament for the Central women’s tennis team, while an 8-3 loss in the Round of 32 of the doubles bracket by Ayden Fletcher and Matthew Den Adel ended the Dutch men’s tennis team trip to the ITA Division III Midwest Regional.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO