A finally healthy Julian Fleming is showing why he’s so valuable to Ohio State football’s offense
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It took a while for Julian Fleming to finally get on the field as an Ohio State football player, but he immediately started making an impact once he did. Injuries have constantly gotten in the way of a player who was once the top wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. They’ve at times stunted his development and limited his contributions to times when the person in front of him wasn’t available.
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes beat out Alabama for one 5-star while flipping another?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alabama will face Texas A&M on Saturday in a primetime matchup on CBS, but the most interesting part of that game to Ohio State football fans will be what’s happening in the stands. The Crimson Tide is expected to host five-star Keon Keeley on an official...
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson does not start vs. Rutgers after pregame downgrade in status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football, already down two starting receivers, is also without its starting running back today against Rutgers. TreVeyon Henderson was a late addition to the status report as a game-time decision following pregame warmups. It was not immediately clear what happened during warmups to downgrade Henderson’s status.
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can improve to 9-0 all-time against Big Ten Conference foe Rutgers today in the Buckeyes’ homecoming game at Ohio Stadium. This is the final game of a five-game season-opening home stand for the Buckeyes. They are again playing without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and trying to get their secondary healthy for the second half of the season.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As expected Ohio State football will play Rutgers today without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior was one of 14 players listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ pregame status report. Smith-Njigba played two of the first three games but suffered a setback with his hamstring injury after OSU’s win over Toledo. He was not active against Wisconsin last week and coach Ryan Day described him as “day to day.”
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play vs. Rutgers, but went through pregame warmup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unavailable today against Rutgers, but strictly speaking, he was not inactive. Smith-Njigba went through a pregame warmup routine by himself while the rest of the Buckeyes were filing through Skull Session and the stadium walk. Smith-Njigba is sitting for the second straight week as he attempts to come back from a hamstring injury that has afflicted him since the season opener against Notre Dame.
Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka a late addition to status report as game-time decision
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will already play Rutgers without one starting receiver, and might be without another. In a late addition to the pregame status report, sophomore Emeka Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision to play. However, the receiver was the first OSU player back on punt return — an attempt he muffed, setting up Rutgers’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead. Egbuka was also back in the lineup at receiver.
