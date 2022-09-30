ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Great Bend Post

State renews $94,000 in grants for Family Crisis Center

This year the Kansas state attorney general's office is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. Grants totaling nearly $94,000 were renewed for the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. Executive Director Kylee Graves said the funds provide for many operational costs.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Senior Center raising funds for new sign

Tucked away on the east side of Great Bend, the Senior Center continues to serve the community with a variety of activities for seniors and the general public alike. In an effort to stand out a little more, the center is now sponsoring a fundraiser for the purchase of a new street sign to adorn the building located at 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

City administration recommends utility connection for GB housing development

Housing Opportunities Inc. (HOI) is planning for a housing development outside city Great Bend city limits and has requested to connect to the city's sanitary sewer. The four-phase project will be directly east of The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus and south of Walmart. HOI received nearly $6 million from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project, referred to as Cambridge Park.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Is Bigger Better In Agriculture?

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 27, indicates a bit of stability in our area for severe and extreme drought although extreme drought has pretty much enveloped most of Barton County while things eased a tad to severe where more rain was received so not great conditions for planting wheat is an understatement. Drought conditions in North Central and Northeast Kansas are worsening. The six to ten-day outlook (October 4 to 8) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 6 to 12) indicates our area a 60 to 70% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Let’s just say wheat planting is at best dicey.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: 4-H enrollment time

October 2-8 is an exciting time as 4-H families across the nation celebrate National 4-H Week! Per the National 4-H website, 4-H was established as Youth Clubs in 1902 with agricultural after-school clubs focused on particular ag products such as tomatoes or corn. In 1912, these groups were referred to as 4-H Clubs in recognition of the clover pin developed in 1910. The passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 created the Cooperative Extension System at USDA and nationalized 4-H. By 1914, 4-H Clubs were formed and the clover emblem was adopted. The Cooperative Extension System is a partnership of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the USDA, more than 100 land-grant universities and more than 3000 county offices across the nation, including all 105 counties in Kansas. Cooperative Extension combines the expertise and resources of federal, state, and local governments to meet the need for research, knowledge, and educational programs. In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11

Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kirmer rejoins family business at Stueder Contractors

Stueder Contractors officially welcomed Tarynn (Stueder) Kirmer back to the family business. Tarynn started at Stueder's in April 2022 as a customer service representative and will be completing client billing. "I've been around Stueder Contractors my entire life," said Tarynn. "You might remember me as the toddler in TV commercials...
CLAFLIN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad

When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event

Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy Friday, Oct. 7 will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star gazing event.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Comeback Cats: Excitement surrounds Great Bend football team

The Kansas Jayhawks, the Kansas State Wildcats, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't forget about the Great Bend Panthers. The fall of 2022 has proven to be an exceptionally exciting one for local football teams of interest. After ending a 19-game skid in week three of the season, the Panthers beat Dodge City 21-14 Friday night for a third-straight win. Coach Erin Beck said he can see the difference in his team heading into Homecoming.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

