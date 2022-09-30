Read full article on original website
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose sharply in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 2.8% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.
