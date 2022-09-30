ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square

A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
HARRISBURG, PA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far

Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA

