abc27.com
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
therecord-online.com
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
abc27.com
Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
‘I want to travel the world’ – and pick up litter, central Pa. woman says
“I want to travel the world and pick up as much litter as I can,” said Loysville resident Jessica Larraine Ortiz Shull. Alongside her husband, Austin, she has been on a crusade against litter and plastic waste for more than three years now. “I want to show the world how much two people can do.”
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far
Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
abc27.com
Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
WGAL
Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project
Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
This state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program.
Avian Flu Becoming Major Concern For Pennsylvania Flock Owners
The Avian Flu is one of the most devastating viruses to make its way to poultry farmers and flock keepers alike. Signs of an outbreak were present earlier this year and it would seem that the illness is still wreaking havoc amongst the avian population.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
