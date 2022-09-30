Read full article on original website
Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm
Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
Primary Care Service Provider Opens Latest Medical Practice in Doylestown Area
A major provider of direct primary care services has recently opened their latest medical center in the Bucks County area. John George wrote about the new center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. PeopleOne Health, which has multiple centers throughout Pennsylvania, just opened their latest location in Doylestown, their first in...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
aroundambler.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Boil water advisory in effect for thousands in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for about 11,000 customers of Pennsylvania American Water on Friday. The advisory is for parts of Montgomery County because of a water main break. Residents in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth Townships and a section of Norristown should boil their water before drinking it.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Norristown woman accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in COVID relief funds
A woman from Norristown, Pennsylvania is accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in federal COVID relief funds.
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
buckscountyherald.com
Route 32 (River Road), Point Pleasant Pike weekday closures for maintenance work in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Route 32 (River Road) and Point Pleasant Pike will be closed and detoured for maintenance operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Monday, Oct. 3, through Wednesday, Oct. 12, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
