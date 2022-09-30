ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm

Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
YARDLEY, PA
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA

