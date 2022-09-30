ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Police make arrest in Providence stabbing

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department announced on Friday that it has made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in the city on Thursday. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times at the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue on Thursday. On Friday morning, police said they...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed multiple times inside his Providence apartment

(WJAR) — Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Providence on Thursday. Police responded to the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Ave on Thursday. According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

13 people displaced after two house fires

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder

REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation after complaints from people and businesses leads to 15 arrests on drug and other charges

A combination of police and vigilance by residents has led to the arrest of 15 people on drug and other charges. According to police, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the City of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.
PAWTUCKET, RI

