FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoLocalProv
Man Brandishes Gun in Providence Barbershop - Police Investigating
Providence police are investigating a report of a man brandishing a gun in a barbershop in Providence. Shortly after 6 PM on Saturday, police responded to a report of a man with a gun at La Rabia Barbershop at 847 Potters Avenue in Providence. Police said they met with a...
Turnto10.com
Police make arrest in Providence stabbing
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department announced on Friday that it has made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in the city on Thursday. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times at the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue on Thursday. On Friday morning, police said they...
Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed multiple times inside his Providence apartment
(WJAR) — Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Providence on Thursday. Police responded to the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Ave on Thursday. According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.
Man charged with 2 robberies in Fall River
Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
13 people displaced after two house fires
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder
REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
Dartmouth Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing New Bedford Bank
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) – A Dartmouth man with an extensive criminal record and a previous bank robbery conviction was arrested this week by New Bedford Police for allegedly robbing another bank in the city. According to police, Mark Demelo, 47, of Dartmouth was arrested on multiple charges after...
Two men indicted for previously unsolved killing of Joseph Housley
After a 15-month police investigation into the unsolved killing of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk on July 6, 2021, two men from Rehoboth – one of them being Housley’s son – have been indicted on murder charges. On Sept. 29, a Bristol County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-olds...
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
fallriverreporter.com
Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday
The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
ABC6.com
Fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alert police, leading to arrest of 15 drug dealers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Some fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alerted police earlier this week to narcotics activity that led to the arrest of over a dozen drug dealers. Wednesday, 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in the area of Broad and Montgomery streets. Pawtucket police...
New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
fallriverreporter.com
Investigation after complaints from people and businesses leads to 15 arrests on drug and other charges
A combination of police and vigilance by residents has led to the arrest of 15 people on drug and other charges. According to police, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the City of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.
2 men charged with stealing vehicle, license plate
Two men were arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in which troopers discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after serious crash where Rehoboth, Seekonk, and Attleboro personnel respond to scene
Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash overnight in Rehoboth. According to Sergeant Craig Forget, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rehoboth police were dispatched to the area of 262 Homestead Avenue for the report of a single car motor vehicle crash. Photo courtesy of Rehoboth...
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
