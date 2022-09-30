ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
technode.global

Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars

Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
WORLD
technode.global

Animoca Brands and Coincheck strengthen strategic partnership collaboration

Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming firm Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token marketplace Coincheck, Inc. have agreed to further strengthen their collaboration and promote a strategic partnership that has been continued and enhanced since 2020. Animoca Brands said in a statement on Tuesday it will be...
BUSINESS
technode.global

Singapore's ADVANCE.AI partners Visa to strengthen credit decisioning for unbanked and underbanked in Southeast Asia

ADVANCE.AI, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI) and big data company in Asia, is partnering with Visa to strengthen better credit decisioning to help unbanked and underbanked segments get access to credit across Southeast Asia. The strategic data partnership will see ADVANCE.AI integrate Visa’s innovative Cardholder Transaction Score (CTS) into its...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Bruce Mclaren
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
technode.global

Taiwan's Aiello raises $5.8M to expand its voice AI solutions internationally

Aiello Inc.(Aiello), a Taiwan-based natural language processing (NLP) and voice artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced Tuesday it has raised $5.8 million in a Series Pre-A+ funding round led by two major institutional investors, JAFCO Asia and Wistron Corporation. The existing investor Cornerstone Ventures also participated in the round, Aiello said...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy