Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars
Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
Animoca Brands and Coincheck strengthen strategic partnership collaboration
Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming firm Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token marketplace Coincheck, Inc. have agreed to further strengthen their collaboration and promote a strategic partnership that has been continued and enhanced since 2020. Animoca Brands said in a statement on Tuesday it will be...
Malaysia's NCT Group partners Microsoft to accelerate digital collaboration for NCT Smart Industrial Park
Malaysia-based property developer NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in Malaysia to support NCT Group in the digitalisation of the upcoming NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor. The MoU is set to serve as a starting point for NCT Group...
Singapore's ADVANCE.AI partners Visa to strengthen credit decisioning for unbanked and underbanked in Southeast Asia
ADVANCE.AI, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI) and big data company in Asia, is partnering with Visa to strengthen better credit decisioning to help unbanked and underbanked segments get access to credit across Southeast Asia. The strategic data partnership will see ADVANCE.AI integrate Visa’s innovative Cardholder Transaction Score (CTS) into its...
Taiwan's Aiello raises $5.8M to expand its voice AI solutions internationally
Aiello Inc.(Aiello), a Taiwan-based natural language processing (NLP) and voice artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced Tuesday it has raised $5.8 million in a Series Pre-A+ funding round led by two major institutional investors, JAFCO Asia and Wistron Corporation. The existing investor Cornerstone Ventures also participated in the round, Aiello said...
