YAS MicroInsurance completes $4.5M Pre-Series A round led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC & JKL Capital

By TechNode Global Staff
technode.global
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
technode.global

India's Vance raises $5.8M seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures

India-based neo-banking platform Vance has raised $5.8 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures. The round also saw participation from Global Founders Capital, YCombinator, Soma Capital and seasoned angels such as Alan Rutledge and Gokul Rajaram, Vance said in a statement. Vance was a part of YCombinator’s Winter...
BUSINESS
technode.global

Indonesia's Cosmart raises $5M Seed funding from Lightspeed, East Ventures, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India

Cosmart, an Indonesian membership-driven ecommerce platform for essential goods, announced Monday that it raised $5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding from Lightspeed, East Ventures, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. The round also witnessed participation from seasoned angel investors – Henry Hendrawan and Albert Lucius, Cosmart said in...
ECONOMY
technode.global

Singapore's Bizbaz closes $4M seed funding led by HSBC Asset Management

Bizbaz, the next generation customer intelligence and risk assessment company headquartered in Singapore, announced Wednesday that it has closed its $4 million seed funding round led by HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM). This round also received investment from Vynn Capital, a leading South East Asian venture capital firm specializing in...
ECONOMY
technode.global

US's Anchorage Digital expands in Asia with five new institutional partners

United States-based crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Wednesday its expansion to Asia, with notable institutional partners including Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha, which have selected Anchorage custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets. Anchorage said in a statement the...
BUSINESS
technode.global

Indonesia's Bioma raises pre-seed funding co-led by East Ventures and Init-6

Bioma, an Indonesia-based product-as-a-service startup that enables consumers to rent various types of physical assets, announced Tuesday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding round co-led by East Ventures and Init-6. Bioma said in a statement it will allocate the fund to further expand its services, especially in...
AGRICULTURE
technode.global

Animoca Brands and Coincheck strengthen strategic partnership collaboration

Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming firm Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token marketplace Coincheck, Inc. have agreed to further strengthen their collaboration and promote a strategic partnership that has been continued and enhanced since 2020. Animoca Brands said in a statement on Tuesday it will be...
BUSINESS
technode.global

Taiwan's Aiello raises $5.8M to expand its voice AI solutions internationally

Aiello Inc.(Aiello), a Taiwan-based natural language processing (NLP) and voice artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced Tuesday it has raised $5.8 million in a Series Pre-A+ funding round led by two major institutional investors, JAFCO Asia and Wistron Corporation. The existing investor Cornerstone Ventures also participated in the round, Aiello said...
TECHNOLOGY
technode.global

Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars

Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
WORLD
technode.global

SEA's top 10 e-commerce platforms web traffic rises 64% between Q3 2019 & Q2 2022

Web traffic for Southeast Asia (SEA)’s top 10 e-commerce platforms increased by a notable 64 percent between the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2022, a report showed Tuesday. According to iPrice’s Map of E-commerce first half report, during this period, Singapore-based Shopee consolidated its position as...
MARKETS
