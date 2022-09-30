YAS MicroInsurance completes $4.5M Pre-Series A round led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC & JKL Capital

Read full article on original website
Thai EdTech firm Globish succeeds in closing $2.36M fundraising deal & progressing to Series A+
Globish Academia (Thailand) Co. Ltd or Globish, an EdTech startup and Thailand’s first live online learning platform developer, successfully closed a Series A+ fundraising deal. The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is the first Thai government agency to form joint venture investments in digital startups with leading partner companies...
India's Vance raises $5.8M seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures
India-based neo-banking platform Vance has raised $5.8 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures. The round also saw participation from Global Founders Capital, YCombinator, Soma Capital and seasoned angels such as Alan Rutledge and Gokul Rajaram, Vance said in a statement. Vance was a part of YCombinator’s Winter...
Indonesia's Cosmart raises $5M Seed funding from Lightspeed, East Ventures, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India
Cosmart, an Indonesian membership-driven ecommerce platform for essential goods, announced Monday that it raised $5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding from Lightspeed, East Ventures, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. The round also witnessed participation from seasoned angel investors – Henry Hendrawan and Albert Lucius, Cosmart said in...
Singapore's Bizbaz closes $4M seed funding led by HSBC Asset Management
Bizbaz, the next generation customer intelligence and risk assessment company headquartered in Singapore, announced Wednesday that it has closed its $4 million seed funding round led by HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM). This round also received investment from Vynn Capital, a leading South East Asian venture capital firm specializing in...
US's Anchorage Digital expands in Asia with five new institutional partners
United States-based crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Wednesday its expansion to Asia, with notable institutional partners including Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha, which have selected Anchorage custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets. Anchorage said in a statement the...
Indonesia's Bioma raises pre-seed funding co-led by East Ventures and Init-6
Bioma, an Indonesia-based product-as-a-service startup that enables consumers to rent various types of physical assets, announced Tuesday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding round co-led by East Ventures and Init-6. Bioma said in a statement it will allocate the fund to further expand its services, especially in...
Thai media giant T&B Media Global enters metaverse with $300M hybrid equity-NFT raise led by Sygnum
Sygnum, a digital asset technology group with a Swiss banking licence and a Singapore capital markets services (CMS) licence, announces it is partnering Thai media and entertainment group T&B Media Global to raise over $300 million to fund its new interconnected metaverse platform. Sygnum said in a statement on Tuesday...
Animoca Brands and Coincheck strengthen strategic partnership collaboration
Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming firm Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token marketplace Coincheck, Inc. have agreed to further strengthen their collaboration and promote a strategic partnership that has been continued and enhanced since 2020. Animoca Brands said in a statement on Tuesday it will be...
Malaysia's NCT Group partners Microsoft to accelerate digital collaboration for NCT Smart Industrial Park
Malaysia-based property developer NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in Malaysia to support NCT Group in the digitalisation of the upcoming NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor. The MoU is set to serve as a starting point for NCT Group...
Singapore's ShopBack extends oversubscribed Series F with $80M from 65 Equity Partners
Singapore-based shopping and rewards platform ShopBack announced Monday that it has entered into a subscription agreement with 65 Equity Partners for $80 million of equity capital in an extended Series F funding round. The announcement follows an earlier $80 million tranche led by Asia Partners in July 2022, bringing its...
Taiwan's Aiello raises $5.8M to expand its voice AI solutions internationally
Aiello Inc.(Aiello), a Taiwan-based natural language processing (NLP) and voice artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced Tuesday it has raised $5.8 million in a Series Pre-A+ funding round led by two major institutional investors, JAFCO Asia and Wistron Corporation. The existing investor Cornerstone Ventures also participated in the round, Aiello said...
Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars
Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
SEA's top 10 e-commerce platforms web traffic rises 64% between Q3 2019 & Q2 2022
Web traffic for Southeast Asia (SEA)’s top 10 e-commerce platforms increased by a notable 64 percent between the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2022, a report showed Tuesday. According to iPrice’s Map of E-commerce first half report, during this period, Singapore-based Shopee consolidated its position as...
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
