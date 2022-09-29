Read full article on original website
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries
The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills
The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer
Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly. The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:. A...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?
NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'
As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
