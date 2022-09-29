ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries

The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens

The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills

The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate

The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?

NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
