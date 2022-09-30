ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

Related
queenoftheclick.com

PrintSpace Workshop Bay Ridge – 1st Friday 10/7

On Friday, October 7th, PrintSpace in Bay Ridge will have a workshop on Styrofoam Engraving. The class is from 6:00 – 9:00 pm and cost $15 for the materials, instruction and light snacks.
queenoftheclick.com

Ragamuffin Parade – Happening As a Block Party in Bay Ridge on October 1, 2022

As everyone has heard by now, it is supposed to be heavy rain. They shared: “We do not want to cancel the entire event, so we will be having a ‘block party’ on 75 Street to 76 Street. We will not be marching up 3rd Avenue as usual. Everything will be taking place on that one block including registration and judging.”
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

New Exhibit in Bushwick Celebrates Lives of Individuals Killed by Police

Arts & Entertainment Photo by Brett Beyer When the Rev. Wanda Johnson walked into WorthlessStudios , a not-for-profit arts space in Bushwick, for a recent exhibition opening, what she saw was almost certain to bring her to tears. On a wall facing the entrance was a large-scale mural featuring […] Click here to view original web page at beta.gothamist.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves that Struck in Jericho

The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
JERICHO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queens Post

Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20

Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

The end of an era: After more than 70 years in business, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton is closing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For decades, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton has been a neighborhood hub. Stocked full of special occasion clothing and one-of-a-kind children’s dresses and suits, the Forest Avenue boutique has been the go-to spot for wedding wear and luncheon attire -- its owner, Suzanne Berelson, doling out seasoned advice on stockings and accessories. But Bererlson, a trusted authority on pantsuits and cocktail dresses, recently made a major life decision: After more than 70 years in business, she will soon close her doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘How could this happen here?’ Owners of 4 popular Staten Island restaurants victimized by burglars react to shocking spree.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — North Shore restaurant owners are concerned about their businesses as well as their safety after a recent string of burglaries. At least four restaurants in the confines of the 120th Precinct have been targeted during September, according to police. The four restaurants, The Salad Junkie,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake

Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy