Read full article on original website
Related
queenoftheclick.com
PrintSpace Workshop Bay Ridge – 1st Friday 10/7
On Friday, October 7th, PrintSpace in Bay Ridge will have a workshop on Styrofoam Engraving. The class is from 6:00 – 9:00 pm and cost $15 for the materials, instruction and light snacks.
queenoftheclick.com
Ragamuffin Parade – Happening As a Block Party in Bay Ridge on October 1, 2022
As everyone has heard by now, it is supposed to be heavy rain. They shared: “We do not want to cancel the entire event, so we will be having a ‘block party’ on 75 Street to 76 Street. We will not be marching up 3rd Avenue as usual. Everything will be taking place on that one block including registration and judging.”
bkreader.com
New Exhibit in Bushwick Celebrates Lives of Individuals Killed by Police
Arts & Entertainment Photo by Brett Beyer When the Rev. Wanda Johnson walked into WorthlessStudios , a not-for-profit arts space in Bushwick, for a recent exhibition opening, what she saw was almost certain to bring her to tears. On a wall facing the entrance was a large-scale mural featuring […] Click here to view original web page at beta.gothamist.com.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island renames street to honor 2 hero police detectives killed nearly 2 decades ago
The corner of Saint Paul Avenue and Hannah Street on Staten Island was renamed to honor officers James Nemorin and Rodney Andrews on Saturday.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
longisland.com
Nassau Police Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves that Struck in Jericho
The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
West Brighton house fire displaces resident; firefighter recovering from injury
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An all-hands fire in West Brighton on Saturday left one person displaced and a firefighter injured. The FDNY responded to a row of apartments along the 200 block of Broadway around 2:52 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames inside a private dwelling. The one-floor home was boarded up Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities: 3 residents, 1 firefighter injured in 55th Street apartment fire
Authorities say four people were injured in an overnight apartment fire on 55th Street in Brooklyn.
Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20
Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The end of an era: After more than 70 years in business, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton is closing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For decades, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton has been a neighborhood hub. Stocked full of special occasion clothing and one-of-a-kind children’s dresses and suits, the Forest Avenue boutique has been the go-to spot for wedding wear and luncheon attire -- its owner, Suzanne Berelson, doling out seasoned advice on stockings and accessories. But Bererlson, a trusted authority on pantsuits and cocktail dresses, recently made a major life decision: After more than 70 years in business, she will soon close her doors for good.
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns
An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
‘How could this happen here?’ Owners of 4 popular Staten Island restaurants victimized by burglars react to shocking spree.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — North Shore restaurant owners are concerned about their businesses as well as their safety after a recent string of burglaries. At least four restaurants in the confines of the 120th Precinct have been targeted during September, according to police. The four restaurants, The Salad Junkie,...
15-year-old shot during argument in New York City
NEW YORK – A 15-year-old male was shot in the ankle after an argument inside...
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake
Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
Comments / 1