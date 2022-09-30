Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO