Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5
The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters - and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Breakdown
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, and guess what? It still looks fantastic. Much like the last trailer, we're still left with quite a bit of mystery surrounding the film. But we did learn a few more things. We got a better look at the movie's...
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Loki Writer Michael Waldron Hired For Avengers: Secret Wars - Report
Michael Waldron (Loki executive producer, Multiverse Of Madness writer, and creator of Starz's Heels) has reportedly been hired to write Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Deadline's unnamed sources, Waldron "looks to be in line" for the upcoming MCU project. Along with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars was revealed at...
New Black Panther 2 Trailer Shows Off Someone Else In The Suit And Ironheart
The latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is here, and although it doesn't tell us who is wearing the suit, it does give us a better idea of who is under the mask. Additionally, we get our first look at Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart. The first trailer debuted...
Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Dr. Fate #1
Long ago, Kent Nelson donned an ancient helmet and became Doctor Fate, defender of order in a universe dominated by chaos. Now he is an impossibly old man, haunted both by memories of a past spent with the now-defunct Justice Society and by visions of an apocalyptic future. When a...
Dark Crisis #5 - Chapter Five: Together
After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now.
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.
Batman #128 - Failsafe: Part Four
Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city...Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide...but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe!. In the backup...Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days...
Netflix Pitched A Marvel-Style Lord Of The Rings Universe, Russo Brothers Wanted Aragorn Show - Report
Before Amazon Studios won the rights to make the Lord of the Rings TV series Rings of Power, HBO Max and Netflix were in the mix--this much we knew already--and now new details on their pitches have come to light. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that HBO pitched the Tolkien...
Nintendo Direct Coming Thursday, Focused On The Mario Movie
Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct, and it's coming soon. The event will take place this Thursday, October 6, and it will be focused on the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The first trailer for the movie will makes it debut, and presumably the broadcast will include other news and...
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Starts Production In UK, Ancient Elf Cirdan Joining The Cast
Amazon Studios' fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun production on its second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is now underway at Bray Studios outside London. There will reportedly be eight episodes in Season 2. Filming taking place in the UK is...
Monkey Prince #7 - Big Stick Energy Part 3 of 4
The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal...
Lord of Rigel
Sign In to follow. Follow Lord of Rigel, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gotham City: Year One
There once was a shining city on the water, a home for families, hope, and prosperity. It was Gotham and it was glorious. The story of its fall from grace, the legend that would birth the Bat, has remained untold for 80 years. That’s about to change. Superstar creators...
The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4
Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Teases That Jax Could Return
Actor Charlie Hunnam has teased there may be more to come for his Sons of Anarchy character, Jax Teller. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hunnam said the door remains open for him to appear in another Sons of Anarchy project someday, but how that could happen remains to be seen considering Jax died in the Sons of Anarchy season finale in 2014.
