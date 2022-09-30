Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
State 229/Main Street project moves into next phase
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on Monday, October 3 to patch, mill, and repave State Road 229/Main St., from Central Avenue to the intersection of Main and Boehringer streets. Motorists can expect daytime flagging on Main between Central Avenue and Boehringer....
North Split lane changes coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
recordpatriot.com
Fire in Greenfield heavily damages house, garage
GREENFIELD – A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early Thursday. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson said the department was called to the Joe Weisner residence at 149 N. Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10 a.m. Carrollton and White Hall fire departments also responded to the fire and were on the scene until 6 a.m.
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WRBI Radio
Gov. declares disaster emergency for Switzerland, Ohio and Jefferson counties
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the September 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in Southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
readthereporter.com
Update: one hurt in crash near Sheridan involving Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans
The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a news release from the sheriff’s...
Act of kindness causes ripple effect in Richmond in honor of Officer Burton
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
Aviation International News
Sheriff Calls Helicopters 'Flying Dinosaurs'
Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced this week that the department would sell its two MD Helicopters MD500s—which she called “flying dinosaurs”—and replace them with drone-equipped patrol cars. McGuffey said the department’s pair of helicopters cost $3 million per year to operate, excluding capital costs....
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
