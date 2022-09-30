ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

WRBI Radio

State 229/Main Street project moves into next phase

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on Monday, October 3 to patch, mill, and repave State Road 229/Main St., from Central Avenue to the intersection of Main and Boehringer streets. Motorists can expect daytime flagging on Main between Central Avenue and Boehringer....
BATESVILLE, IN
WTHR

North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Dearborn County, IN
Government
County
Dearborn County, IN
Decatur County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Decatur, IN
County
Decatur County, IN
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
recordpatriot.com

Fire in Greenfield heavily damages house, garage

GREENFIELD – A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early Thursday. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson said the department was called to the Joe Weisner residence at 149 N. Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10 a.m. Carrollton and White Hall fire departments also responded to the fire and were on the scene until 6 a.m.
GREENFIELD, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Traffic
Politics
Paintings
Aviation International News

Sheriff Calls Helicopters 'Flying Dinosaurs'

Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced this week that the department would sell its two MD Helicopters MD500s—which she called “flying dinosaurs”—and replace them with drone-equipped patrol cars. McGuffey said the department’s pair of helicopters cost $3 million per year to operate, excluding capital costs....
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
KRMG

Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE

