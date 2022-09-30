MIDDLETON, Mass. — No charges have been filed after a black bear was shot and killed by a resident in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife officials. On Friday morning, a resident on Main Street in Middleton reported shooting and killing a black bear after it attacked and killed eight chickens, MassWildlife said. The night before, the same 80-pound male bear killed two goats at the same address.

MIDDLETON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO