ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Bolton, MA
City
Littleton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bolton, MA
Crime & Safety
Harvard, MA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#The Ambulance Service#Advanced Life Support#National Grid
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCVB

MassWildlife: Middleton resident shoots, kills bear attacking livestock

MIDDLETON, Mass. — No charges have been filed after a black bear was shot and killed by a resident in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife officials. On Friday morning, a resident on Main Street in Middleton reported shooting and killing a black bear after it attacked and killed eight chickens, MassWildlife said. The night before, the same 80-pound male bear killed two goats at the same address.
MIDDLETON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Woman Indicted in Connection With Fire That Killed 4 in Worcester

A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire in Worcester in May that killed four men, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Thursday. The men, 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page, were killed when the building...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy