Car partially submerged in river after crashing car off bridge in NH
HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on the scene at Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton just before 1 a.m. on Saturday and located a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
One man arrested for OUI after I-93 multi-vehicle crash leaves driver dead, two injured
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles along Interstate 93 in Dorchester. An adult male who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on I-93 was struck and killed by a vehicle driving down the highway early Saturday morning, according to state police.
“It’s very scary:” Neighbors react after man is found dead in Millbury, 911 caller faces charges
An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. Police were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, another man inside the house called 911. Early said the man who called...
Police: Two children struck by car in Peabody, driver in custody
PEABODY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story quoted police as saying the mother was struck by the vehicle. Boston 25 News has been in contact with the family, who claim the mother was not struck. Two children were struck by a vehicle in Peabody,...
Wrong-way driver facing charges after crash on Mass Pike causing tractor-trailer to go up in flames
NEWTON, Mass. — A wrong-way driver is facing charges after a crash early Saturday morning that caused a tractor-trailer to go up in flames, according to State Police. Police said they received a call from a motorist just after 3 a.m. saying a wrong-way driver was traveling west on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
Police investigating after one found dead, 911 caller in hospital charged with assault and battery
Local and state police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Millbury home. A man who police say called 911 was also found in the home and is now facing charges of assault and battery. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Millbury police officers responded to the area of...
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Grandmother of children struck by SUV in Peabody: ‘They are alert and talking’
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car on Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon. Witnesses describe a frantic scene around 3 p.m. when a silver SUV hit the kids who were walking with their mother. “I saw one little girl with her...
WCVB
MassWildlife: Middleton resident shoots, kills bear attacking livestock
MIDDLETON, Mass. — No charges have been filed after a black bear was shot and killed by a resident in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife officials. On Friday morning, a resident on Main Street in Middleton reported shooting and killing a black bear after it attacked and killed eight chickens, MassWildlife said. The night before, the same 80-pound male bear killed two goats at the same address.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers. Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman indicted on four counts of second-degree murder in fatal Worcester fire
“A 36-year-old woman was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder in connection with a May 2022 Worcester fire that claimed the lives of four people, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Yvonne Ngoiri, who has a last known address in Worcester, was also indicted by...
Man dies after head-on crash with box truck in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on a busy Hingham highway Wednesday afternoon. Hingham Police say they responded to 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a car crash involving a box truck. Investigators say the car...
Mass. bank worker accused of forging $65,000 check to buy new BMW
A bank employee in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood has been accused of forging a $65,000 at the bank to buy himself a brand new BMW, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Damion Evans, 42, has been charged with embezzlement from a bank, forgery of a check...
NECN
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
NECN
Woman Indicted in Connection With Fire That Killed 4 in Worcester
A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire in Worcester in May that killed four men, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Thursday. The men, 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page, were killed when the building...
