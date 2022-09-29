Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Connected to 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested for Accessory to Murder
A second suspect has been arrested for involvement in the murder of PnB Rock. The woman in custody is connected to the 17-year-old male who allegedly shot the rapper. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they took Shauntel Trone, 38, into custody after an investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death led to her being involved. She was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Gardena, Calif. Trone was apprehended with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD/FBI Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau LAPD/ATF Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau’s Community Safety Unit and South Bureau Homicide Division, and booked on a charge of accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bond.
Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch
Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0