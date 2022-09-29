A second suspect has been arrested for involvement in the murder of PnB Rock. The woman in custody is connected to the 17-year-old male who allegedly shot the rapper. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they took Shauntel Trone, 38, into custody after an investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death led to her being involved. She was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Gardena, Calif. Trone was apprehended with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD/FBI Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau LAPD/ATF Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau’s Community Safety Unit and South Bureau Homicide Division, and booked on a charge of accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bond.

