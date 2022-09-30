ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Latin Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia De Mexico performing at the McAninch Arts Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a special Hispanic Heritage Month performance happening in the western suburbs.Chicago's own Mariachi Herencia De Mexico is bringing their tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. The event takes place at 3 p.m.The group is Latin Grammy nominated and their show will feature special guest -- singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.Tickets start at $42.You can get them online by visiting atthemac.org.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
City
Melrose Park, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Black Box#Food Drink
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Butterflies are king at Lake Katherine Monarch Celebration

Kicking off the fall season with a festival dedicated to the beautiful Monarch butterfly was Lake Katherine Nature Center & Botanical Garden. The nature center, located at 7402 Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights, held its 29th annual Monarch Celebration, on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25. Originally called a...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed

Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street

What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens

Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
NORTHLAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond

Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Apple Fest: A slice of the Midwest in Lincoln Square

This weekend, enjoy a "slice" of the Midwest in Lincoln Square when the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce presents its 35th Annual Apple Fest! The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9am - 6pm on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson. This...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy