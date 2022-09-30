Read full article on original website
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Latin Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia De Mexico performing at the McAninch Arts Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a special Hispanic Heritage Month performance happening in the western suburbs.Chicago's own Mariachi Herencia De Mexico is bringing their tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. The event takes place at 3 p.m.The group is Latin Grammy nominated and their show will feature special guest -- singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.Tickets start at $42.You can get them online by visiting atthemac.org.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
fox32chicago.com
Toddler drowns at Navy Pier • firefighter with cancer goes home • Chicagoland ranked in best places to live
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The woman charged with attempted murder after pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier is in court today. Josiah Brown, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. Officials say the boy had to...
CBS News
PAWS Chicago hosting dog adoption event Sunday at Museum of Science and Industry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is hosting an adoption event at the Museum of Science and Industry Smart Park. Attendees will be able to meet some of the adoptable dogs from PAWS. They can also view a screening of "Superpower Dogs" at the museum which explains the science behind what...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Butterflies are king at Lake Katherine Monarch Celebration
Kicking off the fall season with a festival dedicated to the beautiful Monarch butterfly was Lake Katherine Nature Center & Botanical Garden. The nature center, located at 7402 Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights, held its 29th annual Monarch Celebration, on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25. Originally called a...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed
Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
vfpress.news
More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens
Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
wgnradio.com
OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond
Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
bhhschicago.com
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107
Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
chicagostarmedia.com
Apple Fest: A slice of the Midwest in Lincoln Square
This weekend, enjoy a "slice" of the Midwest in Lincoln Square when the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce presents its 35th Annual Apple Fest! The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9am - 6pm on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson. This...
Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say
The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."
Broadway in Chicago returns with exciting shows for fall, holiday season
Get your tickets. Wicked, The Lion King and Anastasia are back in Chicago theaters this fall.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
