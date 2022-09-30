Read full article on original website
Ian Shifts East Leaving Alabama Dry but Breezy Thursday
Hurricane Ian is losing strength, moving northeast, and will end up making a second U.S. landfall off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina Friday as a tropical storm. Winds are now at 90mph and is currently a Category 1 storm (10pm Advisory). Ian will likely weaken to a tropical storm befor sunrise Thursday. Rain […]
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. Photos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
What path is Hurricane Ian taking?
Hurricane Ian made landfall for the third time this week in South Carolina after tearing a ruinous path across Florida and Cuba.Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kilometres per hour) at 2.05pm (eastern time) on Friday. The small town is around 60 miles north of the city of Charleston.The storm accelerated as it moved towards the coast and was traveling north at 15mph (24 km/h), a National Weather Service spokesman said on Friday afternoon.A hurricane warning was in effect from the Savannah River outside of Savannah,...
As Ian weakens, recovery is underway in the Carolinas and Florida — where more flooding is possible
As Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, pushes rain across the central Appalachians Saturday, people are taking stock of the damage it caused in the Carolinas and especially Florida, where at least 45 have been reported dead in what was one of the most devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State's history.
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly. The storm is now classified as post-tropical as it loses tropical characteristics, with top winds […]
Fall weather not going anywhere for now
“Temperatures are going to be absolutely fantastic,” National Weather Service New Orleans lead forecaster Phil Grigsby said of the conditions.
Hurricane Ian Path Update, Tracker as Storm Rampages Through Florida
Florida will face further "catastrophic" flooding on Thursday as Hurricane Ian, which has knocked out power to more than 2.4 million people, continues east.
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Channel 2 Action News and its sister radio stations are partnering with law enforcement and other local organizations to bring disaster relief to Florida communities ravaged by the storm.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian to impact much of Florida before moving north through the weekend
Hurricane Ian is bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain, sustained winds and tornadoes as it moves toward Florida on Wednesday.
Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next
About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian Tracker, Path Update as Storm Hurtles Towards South Carolina
Florida, Georgia and South Carolina face "life-threatening" storm surges as Hurricane Ian continues its destructive path north.
