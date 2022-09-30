ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS 42

Ian Shifts East Leaving Alabama Dry but Breezy Thursday

Hurricane Ian is losing strength, moving northeast, and will end up making a second U.S. landfall off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina Friday as a tropical storm. Winds are now at 90mph and is currently a Category 1 storm (10pm Advisory). Ian will likely weaken to a tropical storm befor sunrise Thursday. Rain […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
The Weather Channel

Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. P​hotos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Independent

What path is Hurricane Ian taking?

Hurricane Ian made landfall for the third time this week in South Carolina after tearing a ruinous path across Florida and Cuba.Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kilometres per hour) at 2.05pm (eastern time) on Friday. The small town is around 60 miles north of the city of Charleston.The storm accelerated as it moved towards the coast and was traveling north at 15mph (24 km/h), a National Weather Service spokesman said on Friday afternoon.A hurricane warning was in effect from the Savannah River outside of Savannah,...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly. The storm is now classified as post-tropical as it loses tropical characteristics, with top winds […]
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next

About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE

