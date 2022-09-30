Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
California high school cancels football season after athletes filmed staging ‘slave auction’ prank
A California high school has canceled the remainder of its football season after members of the team were filmed enacting a prank in which they appeared to “auction” off Black teammates. The video showed members of River Valley High School’s football team seeming to act out a “slave...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
Cal Poly football blown out on homecoming by Sacramento State in Big Sky opener
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara combined for 337 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead No. 5 Sacramento State to a 49-21 Big Sky Conference football victory over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Dunniway connected on 16 of 22 passes...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Sacramento State vs Cal Poly Football Stream
The Sacramento State Hornets (3-0) are enjoying a perfect start in their 2022 football season. They have a great chance at remaining unbeaten against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) in Week 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Sacramento State and Cal Poly game cannot be viewed...
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
River Valley High School football team acted out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of a Yuba City high school acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said. Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Thursday of the River Valley High School football team members acting out a slave action. The superintendent said said […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
KCRA.com
High School Game of the Week: September 30 Recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These are the highlights for High School Playbook the week of Sept. 30. Watch the full show in the video player above. View scores for all games below. App users, click here.
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zillow Gone Wild finds a custom Sacramento home that look likes ‘Disneyland’ on the inside
A Sacramento home, which hit the market Wednesday for $825,000, appears on the outside to be your typical Tudor-style house, but each room inside is a wildly colorful display of artwork inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The whimsical interior was the passion of the home’s owner, local psychiatrist...
KCRA.com
More apartments being developed in Sacramento, but still falls short of need
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing a surge in the construction of new apartment complexes, trying to keep up with rising demand. California and out-of-state developers call the Capital City a diverse market and housing experts say to bring it on. Scott Cooper, vice president for development for the...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K
This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
