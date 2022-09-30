ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch Sacramento State vs Cal Poly Football Stream

The Sacramento State Hornets (3-0) are enjoying a perfect start in their 2022 football season. They have a great chance at remaining unbeaten against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) in Week 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Sacramento State and Cal Poly game cannot be viewed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

River Valley High School football team acted out slave auction

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of a Yuba City high school acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said. Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Thursday of the River Valley High School football team members acting out a slave action. The superintendent said said […]
YUBA CITY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K

This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA

