ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

1 dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 5:30p.m. Sunday, police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of E 21st Terrace in Lawrence in reference to a report of criminal damage, according to Lt. Myrone Grady. While officers were on scene...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Missouri#Violent Crime#Tpd#Sw Kerry#Toyota
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two frequent offenders are behind bars after a weekend traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Brantin A. Beeton, 28, and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30, both of Topeka have been arrested and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 30, near mile marker 2 on SW I-470.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KANSAS CITY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victims in this fire as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Victim identified in deadly shooting that led to police, gunfight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning as Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Ave. in for a shooting. Police said one person died […]
TOPEKA, KS
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy