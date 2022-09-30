TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two frequent offenders are behind bars after a weekend traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Brantin A. Beeton, 28, and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30, both of Topeka have been arrested and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 30, near mile marker 2 on SW I-470.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO