7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Dig Deep With a Website That Reveals More Than 100 Kentucky Archaeological Sites
I have an aunt who lives in the middle of nowhere in western New Mexico. She moved out there 70 years ago and never looked back. But she was born in Kentucky and LOVES its rich history. Just don't ask her to remember where THIS Owensboro landmark or THAT Owensboro landmark was because she doesn't.
This Southern Illinois Festival Will Have You Foraging for Fungi in Shawnee National Forest
If you have ever dreamed of foraging for fungi in the depths of one of America's most beautiful forests, you are in luck!. Did you know there are more than 10,000 known and named species of mushrooms across the United States and at least 2,000 of those can be located in Illinois? According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,
This Movie Star and Emmy-Nominated Actor Lives in KY…Do You Recognize Him?
Last spring, the folks in central Kentucky were all agog at the thought of running into Katy Perry. The pop superstar temporarily lived here while her husband Orlando Bloom was filming a movie. CELEBRITIES IN KENTUCKY. I remember this Facebook post from an onlooker who thinks she spotted her:. Then...
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Indiana Hunters Encouraged to Donate Their Game to Feed the Hungry
There is no doubt that the continuing rise of goods and services has impacted us all. For many, getting food on the table can be a real challenge but if you hunt, there is a way that you can help your fellow Hoosiers in need. If you hunt in the...
What ‘KenTRUCKy Day’ Means for Kentucky
Kentucky has been hit with a couple of massive natural disasters over the last 12 months--the December tornado outbreak and the catastrophic flooding this summer in eastern Kentucky. And what would be something that stands out about the two events in their aftermath? How about the resiliency of the people...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
5 Kentucky Bugs That Plan on Staying Around Your House For Winter
It's quite obvious that Fall has decided to show herself in all her glory with cold temperatures and falling leaves. These bugs plan on sticking around for winter. We all know that with hot temps the deadliest insect of all shows its ugly face-The Mosquito but there are several others that come out for the summer party and get on all our nerves.
Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations
Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores
Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Is A New TikTok Trend Responsible for Higher Butter Prices in Illinois?
Rising grocery prices are nothing new in 2022, but experts say a butter shortage will be the latest thing to wreak havoc on our baking plans this holiday season. Prepare Yourself Now For High Holiday Baking Costs. I never bake anything from scratch, unless it's Christmas cookies, and I just...
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
Oh My! Lions, Tigers, Bears, and More Exotic Animals That are All Perfectly Legal to Own in Indiana
When it comes to having pets, dogs and cats are typically the go-to for most people. Sure, there are those who will have the random pet snake or maybe a rabbit, we have a bearded dragon along with two cats and a dog at my house, but what if you're thinking something a little outside the conventional pet box? Perhaps something a little bigger? Something a little more, "exotic," if you will? If that's the case, I've got good news. There are several animals defined as exotic by the state of Indiana that are perfectly legal for you to own, but there is a small catch.
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
