Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Cape Gazette
Residents make case for buffer across from facility
Some residents who live across from a proposed medical center on Shady Road near Lewes say they want a buffer placed in front of their homes to shield them from traffic and vehicle lights. The problem is that the land where the buffer would go is not owned by the applicant.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Dept. of Correction increases hiring bonuses for corrections officers to $10,000
New corrections officer recruits will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus starting this month – the latest effort by Delaware’s Department of Correction to stem escalating staffing shortages. Roughly 15 percent of corrections officers positions are vacant, with similarly high vacancy rates within the department's administrative and probation divisions....
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nccpdnews.com
SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
WDEL 1150AM
New school registration system is now running in Delaware
Delaware Governor John Carney, and First Lady Tracey Carney, have spent the first two working days of October traveling the state to unveil and demonstrate a new statewide school registration system. The new system provides 24 hour access to forms, provides forms in English, Spanish, and other languages, and has...
Cape Gazette
Beebe building new primary care office in Selbyville
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Beebe Medical Group’s next primary care location, conveniently located at Bayside Corner at the intersection of Routes 54 and 20 in Selbyville. The exterior structure is in the process of being built, with opening tentatively planned fro mid-2023. Beebe Primary Care Selbyville is expected to...
Cape Gazette
18445 ETHEL LEE LANE-LINCOLN
18445 Ethel Lee Lane, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Two bedroom home on a private, wooded, 0.28acre lot. Home is in need of repair, there is no bathroom/septic or laundry area and is being sold as-is with seller's doing no repairs or changes. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Schedule an appointment today to see or call for more information!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools
"It looks like it's going to be a pretty significant job in terms of fixing this issue," said Superintendent of Colonial School District Jeffrey Menzer.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council: Park models can remain
At its Sept. 27 meeting, Sussex County Council reversed a condition imposed by the planning and zoning commission in December 2014 requiring the owners of Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay, formerly known as Massey’s RV Resort and Campground, in Long Neck to remove all park model RVs from the resort at the end of each season.
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Cape Gazette
Roosevelt Landing close to taking off in Lewes
Pilottown Road may have eight additional families navigating its asphalt-charted path in the future. The Lewes Planning Commission gave preliminary consent for Roosevelt Landing Sept. 21, attaching several conditions to the project that’s planned for the property formerly home to Lewes Dairy. The land is being developed by RJL...
Comments / 1