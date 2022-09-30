ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know

The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents make case for buffer across from facility

Some residents who live across from a proposed medical center on Shady Road near Lewes say they want a buffer placed in front of their homes to shield them from traffic and vehicle lights. The problem is that the land where the buffer would go is not owned by the applicant.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Dept. of Correction increases hiring bonuses for corrections officers to $10,000

New corrections officer recruits will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus starting this month – the latest effort by Delaware’s Department of Correction to stem escalating staffing shortages. Roughly 15 percent of corrections officers positions are vacant, with similarly high vacancy rates within the department's administrative and probation divisions....
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New school registration system is now running in Delaware

Delaware Governor John Carney, and First Lady Tracey Carney, have spent the first two working days of October traveling the state to unveil and demonstrate a new statewide school registration system. The new system provides 24 hour access to forms, provides forms in English, Spanish, and other languages, and has...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Beebe building new primary care office in Selbyville

Beebe Healthcare recently announced Beebe Medical Group’s next primary care location, conveniently located at Bayside Corner at the intersection of Routes 54 and 20 in Selbyville. The exterior structure is in the process of being built, with opening tentatively planned fro mid-2023. Beebe Primary Care Selbyville is expected to...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

18445 ETHEL LEE LANE-LINCOLN

18445 Ethel Lee Lane, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Two bedroom home on a private, wooded, 0.28acre lot. Home is in need of repair, there is no bathroom/septic or laundry area and is being sold as-is with seller's doing no repairs or changes. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Schedule an appointment today to see or call for more information!
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council: Park models can remain

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Sussex County Council reversed a condition imposed by the planning and zoning commission in December 2014 requiring the owners of Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay, formerly known as Massey’s RV Resort and Campground, in Long Neck to remove all park model RVs from the resort at the end of each season.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County

DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lodging

The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Roosevelt Landing close to taking off in Lewes

Pilottown Road may have eight additional families navigating its asphalt-charted path in the future. The Lewes Planning Commission gave preliminary consent for Roosevelt Landing Sept. 21, attaching several conditions to the project that’s planned for the property formerly home to Lewes Dairy. The land is being developed by RJL...
LEWES, DE

