Florence, SC

manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Prepares for Hurricane Ian

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Lake City has announced the closure of city administrative offices on Friday, Sept. 30, out of an abundance of caution for residents and staff safety. City offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3, and all recreational events are canceled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
LAKE CITY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
communitytimessc.com

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Historical Marker Unveiling

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church historical marker unveiling service on September 18, 2022 in Darlington, SC. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's Pastor Eugene Thomas, Jr., Church Mother, Mrs. Mary Moses, Church Father, Mr.Thomas Bull, Representative Robert Williams, Brian Gandy, Darlington County Historical Commission Director, and Bill Segars, noted Darlington. SC historian. The...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are currently investigating a homicide on Hunts Mill Road in Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Covington, 38, was found deceased Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Sheriff James Dixon urges anyone with information...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

