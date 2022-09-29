Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
WECT
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to the...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Prepares for Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Lake City has announced the closure of city administrative offices on Friday, Sept. 30, out of an abundance of caution for residents and staff safety. City offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3, and all recreational events are canceled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
WMBF
Florence community remembers fallen law enforcement on 4-year anniversary of ambush
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence community is remembering those lost four years ago, on October 3, 2018, when two Florence law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice. Officers were ambushed at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
wach.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
WMBF
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was hurt during a dove hunt in Darlington County over the weekend. Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area. Two juvenile boys...
WITN
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
communitytimessc.com
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Historical Marker Unveiling
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church historical marker unveiling service on September 18, 2022 in Darlington, SC. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's Pastor Eugene Thomas, Jr., Church Mother, Mrs. Mary Moses, Church Father, Mr.Thomas Bull, Representative Robert Williams, Brian Gandy, Darlington County Historical Commission Director, and Bill Segars, noted Darlington. SC historian. The...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are currently investigating a homicide on Hunts Mill Road in Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Covington, 38, was found deceased Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Sheriff James Dixon urges anyone with information...
AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
