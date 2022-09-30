Last week, Hurricane Ian tore through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction, major flooding, and more than 70 people confirmed dead. The damage is in the billions of dollars, with some of that damage occurring at popular theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort. Both Universal Studios and Walt Disney World were closed on September 28 and September 29, but had phased reopenings for Guests — at Universal, it was hotel Guests only — on September 30.

