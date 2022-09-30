Read full article on original website
Women's soccer blitzes Vermont on road 6-1
Box Score BURLINGTON, Vt. – Binghamton women's soccer exploded for a record six first-half goals and the visiting Bearcats (6-4-2, 3-0 America East) extended their unbeaten streak to six with a 6-1 win over reigning America East champion Vermont (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE) Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field. With its fourth straight win, BU moved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history and took over sole possession of first place in the America East standings.
Volleyball blanks New Hampshire 3-0 in AE opener
DURHAM, N.H. - Binghamton volleyball (10-4, 1-0 America East) amassed 47 kills, hit .302 and stifled host New Hampshire (11-6, 1-1 AE) 3-0 in its conference opener Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. The Bearcats won 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 to pin the first home loss of the season on the Wildcats. The win was Binghamton's third straight and it snapped UNH's six-match win streak.
Women's tennis tandem reaches ITA Round of 16
PRINCETON, N.J. - Sophomore Natalia Aruj and freshman Loren Cuomo won two doubles matches to highlight Binghamton women's tennis' showing at the ITA Northeast Regional, hosted by Princeton at its Lenz Tennis Center and Jadwin Gymnasium. The pair took down opponents from NJIT and Rutgers by identical 8-5 scores in...
