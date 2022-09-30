Box Score BURLINGTON, Vt. – Binghamton women's soccer exploded for a record six first-half goals and the visiting Bearcats (6-4-2, 3-0 America East) extended their unbeaten streak to six with a 6-1 win over reigning America East champion Vermont (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE) Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field. With its fourth straight win, BU moved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history and took over sole possession of first place in the America East standings.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO