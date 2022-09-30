Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ Out Now
There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe). Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist Jimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”. Other artists on the...
Reba McEntire Announces 2023 Tour Dates
After a string of sold-out shows, Reba McEntire has decided to extend her time on the road. She just added 14 new dates to the Reba: Live In Concert tour for spring of next year. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will open each show. In a press release, she said,...
Little Big Town’s ‘Mr. Sun’ Debuts As The Year’s Top Album By A Group
It’s a good week for Little Big Town. Their new album, Mr. Sun officially debuted as the year’s Top Country Album by a group. That’s in addition to taking over the #1 spot as the current Country album in pure album sales. Karen Fairchild tells us more about the album: [“‘Mr. Sun’ is the title track of the record, and it’s a song that we didn’t write. Sarah Buxton and Daniel Tashian wrote this song. Daniel sent it to me one day and when I heard it, I was like ‘Wow,’ there’s the title of the record you know, we were trying to find something that really encapsulated the whole vibe of the record, and ‘Mr. Sun,’ although it sounds like it’s gonna be a happy song, it’s actually a very melancholy song, and beautiful guitar work on this song and kinda old school 70s harmonies, but it’s a song about asking sun not to shine because his girl is gone and he can’t take it today, and we really loved the way that fit in the whole like sunnier vibe of what this whole record is about. You got your ‘Rich Man’ and ‘Friends of Mine’ and these songs that really remind us of things that are important in life and also you know heartache is a part of it as well and learning to let go, so that’s the way that ‘Mr. Sun’ fits in on being the title track of our tenth studio record.”] SOUNDCUE 1:13 (OC: tenth studio album)
HARDY Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’
HARDY is home recovering, after a tour bus accident over the weekend left him and three other people with “significant injuries.” Although he hasn’t mentioned the specifics about what happened or how bad the injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers. On Sunday (Oct. 2),...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Producers Were ‘Trying Forever’ To Get ‘Till’ Movie Made
Whoopi Goldberg spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday (October 1st) at the world premiere of Till, a film about the brutal murder of Emmett Till in 1955 and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley‘s subsequent fight for justice. Goldberg is a producer on the film and stars as Emmett’s grandmother Alma Carthan.
Maren Morris On How She Maintains A Balanced Life
With both Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd being in the music business, they’ve always had to juggle between their personal time and their careers. Then when baby Hayes came along, things had the potential to get really crazy, but Maren tells us, they have it all under control: “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.” :49 (OC: our relationship substantial)
Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album
Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks. Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
Ringo Starr Has Covid; Tour On Hold
A message to fans was posted online, which reads: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo”
