ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 3

epicdinoman
4d ago

Good news,they need to go broke for price gouging people when times are so hard,and difficult and people are trying so hard to make ends meet. But maybe,just maybe these people WILL BE in the same position one day.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

This plan could make homebuying in Raleigh easier

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid rising interest rates and rising costs of homes in the Triangle, it’s become increasingly difficult for the average person to buy a home. In 2020, Raleigh voters approved an $80 million affordable housing bond to support homeownership and home repair programs for low and moderate income households.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham city council to discuss implementing social district

DURHAM, N.C. — A social district in the Bull City is getting closer to becoming reality. At Thursday’s meeting, the Durham City Council will hear a presentation on how this new initiative could work. Under the rules of a social district, customers could buy a beverage and walk...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4

Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Real Estate Brokerage#Renters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Triangle#Apartment List
cbs17

3 downtown Raleigh parking rules that could change next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week. If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval. Morson...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Market Data
cbs17

Some Raleigh residents without power for nearly 48 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup continued on Sunday across the Triangle area after Hurricane Ian’s remnants battered the area with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Ken Schultz on Sunday said he hasn’t showered in over two days, after the Dutchman Downs neighborhood lost power during Friday’s storm. He says being without electricity for nearly 48 hours was a struggle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC State reports 2nd bank robbery near campus in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second bank robbery near the N.C. State campus in two weeks is currently under investigation. N.C. State University Police said they received a report of the robbery Monday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank branch. Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country

CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Wake Forest sells for $1.2 million

A 5,594-square-foot house built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Sonoma Creek Lane in Wake Forest was sold on Sept. 16, 2022. The $1,175,000 purchase price works out to $210 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy