Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ Out Now
There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe). Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist Jimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”. Other artists on the...
Reba McEntire Announces 2023 Tour Dates
After a string of sold-out shows, Reba McEntire has decided to extend her time on the road. She just added 14 new dates to the Reba: Live In Concert tour for spring of next year. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will open each show. In a press release, she said,...
21 Of The Best (And Scariest) Haunted Travel Destinations Across The US
Halloween road trip, anyone?
