Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Ringo Starr Has Covid; Tour On Hold
A message to fans was posted online, which reads: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo”
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
Effingham Radio
Kanye West Walks On Mud Runway For Balenciaga Fashion Show
Kanye West walked in Balenciaga's mud-filled fashion show on Sunday (October 2nd). According to TMZ, Ye made his first-ever runway appearance for the brand's Summer 2023 collection. In video footage from the event, Kanye is seen walking down the runway, wearing an all-black ensemble with numerous utility pockets and a...
Effingham Radio
Little Big Town’s ‘Mr. Sun’ Debuts As The Year’s Top Album By A Group
It’s a good week for Little Big Town. Their new album, Mr. Sun officially debuted as the year’s Top Country Album by a group. That’s in addition to taking over the #1 spot as the current Country album in pure album sales. Karen Fairchild tells us more about the album: [“‘Mr. Sun’ is the title track of the record, and it’s a song that we didn’t write. Sarah Buxton and Daniel Tashian wrote this song. Daniel sent it to me one day and when I heard it, I was like ‘Wow,’ there’s the title of the record you know, we were trying to find something that really encapsulated the whole vibe of the record, and ‘Mr. Sun,’ although it sounds like it’s gonna be a happy song, it’s actually a very melancholy song, and beautiful guitar work on this song and kinda old school 70s harmonies, but it’s a song about asking sun not to shine because his girl is gone and he can’t take it today, and we really loved the way that fit in the whole like sunnier vibe of what this whole record is about. You got your ‘Rich Man’ and ‘Friends of Mine’ and these songs that really remind us of things that are important in life and also you know heartache is a part of it as well and learning to let go, so that’s the way that ‘Mr. Sun’ fits in on being the title track of our tenth studio record.”] SOUNDCUE 1:13 (OC: tenth studio album)
RELATED PEOPLE
Effingham Radio
Reba McEntire Announces 2023 Tour Dates
After a string of sold-out shows, Reba McEntire has decided to extend her time on the road. She just added 14 new dates to the Reba: Live In Concert tour for spring of next year. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will open each show. In a press release, she said,...
Effingham Radio
Maren Morris On How She Maintains A Balanced Life
With both Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd being in the music business, they’ve always had to juggle between their personal time and their careers. Then when baby Hayes came along, things had the potential to get really crazy, but Maren tells us, they have it all under control: “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living and you’re constantly away from each other. Yeah, you have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned and we’re gonna go on vacation in a couple of months, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.” :49 (OC: our relationship substantial)
Effingham Radio
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt During Yeezy Fashion Show
Kanye West was a topic of conversation on Monday (October 3rd) after wearing a shirt that had the words “White Lives Matter” written on the back during his YZY Season 9 fashion show for Paris Fashion week. A livestream of the show was able to be viewed on...
Effingham Radio
Report: Elon Musk Plans To Go Through With Twitter Deal
Elon Musk is planning to go through with a deal to buy Twitter. Bloomberg reports Musk made the proposal to the social media giant in a letter. The Tesla CEO agreed to buy Twitter earlier this year for 44-billion-dollars, but changed course and tried to back out of the deal. Twitter sued Musk to force him to go through with the purchase and the two sides were set to go to court on the 17th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
‘Community,’ Will Smith, Bruce Willis + More!
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR ON ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ SAYS IT WAS ‘ONE OF THE WORST SHOWS’ SHE’S WORKED ON: Kim Alsup, the Production Coordinator on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, opened up to The Los Angeles Times recently about a tweet she shared before the show was released on Netflix. According to Variety, Alsup tweeted on September 18th, “I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup told The Los Angeles Times, “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.” Alsup also said, “It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on. I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”
Effingham Radio
Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes ‘Blonde’ For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’
Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”. Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her...
Effingham Radio
Joan Hotchkis, Kelsey Grammer, Meghan Markle + More!
JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.
Effingham Radio
Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album
Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks. Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
Comments / 0