KVOE
Emporia State Music Gala supports music students and honors jazz legend Saturday evening
Members of the Emporia State University music department came together Saturday evening to share their art and honor a legendary figure in the music scene. The department hosted its annual Music Gala Benefit Concert inside of Albert Taylor Hall. ESU Music Professor Gary Ziek says that aside from celebrating music,...
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
KVOE
Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Committee hosts first Halfway to Saint Patty’s Day Poker Run Saturday
During Saturday’s Halfway to Saint Patty’s Day poker run, the participants drew their cards and tested their luck across a 70-mile course. The ride launched from Americus City Park and took participants through Lyon, Morris and Wabaunsee counties. The event was hosted by the St. Patrick’s Committee and is the first poker run the group has done.
KVOE
William Allen White Children’s Book Award winners honored in Emporia
With the fall season rolling around, who doesn’t love reading a good book? Local residents received an example of two very good books this weekend in Emporia. Friday, at the Red Rocks Historic Site, Authors Dan Gemeinhart and Rodman Phillbrick received the William Allen White Children’s Book Awards, Gemeinhart for his book “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” and Phillbrick for his book “Wildfire.” Both books were chosen by school children across the state.
KVOE
Retired ESU Professor and Distinguished Alumni Leo Pauls passes away
Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls who passed away last week. Pauls, 82, passed Wednesday in his home. Pauls, a native of Hutchinson, enjoyed a 45-year-career as a professor and teacher, including 35 years at ESU before his retirement in 2007. Pauls was also named an ESU Distinguished Alumni in 2018.
KVOE
Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday
For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team loses to Missouri Southern in 5 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Missouri Southern in 5 sets Saturday. Southern won the first set 25-17. Emporia State would win the 2nd set 25-21 and the 3rd set 26-24. Southern won the 4th set 25-16 and the 5th set 21-19. Megan Stretton and Leah Mach led Emporia State with 17 kills each.
KVOE
4 with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday
(ESU) 4 people with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday. Former Olpe girls basketball Coach Jesse Nelson will be inducted. He retired in 2021 after a 44-year coaching career in which he went 951-111 and won four state championships. Former Emporia State...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Pittsburg State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Pittsburg State, 25-27, 22-25, 18-25 Friday night. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Music reinvestment plan includes restored positions, increased budget
For the second straight Friday, Emporia State University has announced the benefits of what it’s calling a reinvestment plan for the future. ESU is restoring an assistant professor of music education and community outreach, a tenure-track position eliminated by past cuts. Another position cut in years past, director of choral activities, is also getting restored.
KVOE
Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening
An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
KVOE
Emporia State outscores Washburn 42-35 to win Turnpike Tussle
The Emporia State football team held on for a 42-35 win over Washburn in the 118th renewal of the second oldest active rivalry in Division II college football Saturday. Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns. Gleason threw touchdown passes to Tommy Zimmerman, Tyler Kahmann,...
KVOE
Madison tops Lyndon 40-26 on Area Game of the Week
The Madison Bulldogs handed Lyndon its first loss of the season 40-26 on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. Madison found the end zone twice in the first half thanks to a pair of runs by senior quarterback Bryson Turner, one from 9 yards out and the other from 24-yards. Lyndon’s scores came on a 2-yard run by senior Evan Feuerborn and a 70-yard kickoff return by junior Ethan Ramey.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer, volleyball and cross country on Friday schedule
The Emporia State soccer team hosts Northwest Missouri State Friday afternoon. The Lady Hornets take a 2-4-4 record into the match. They are 0-0-3 in MIAA play. They have played their last 3 matches to a draw. Senior Alexis Cole says they have been playing well just not winning. Kickoff...
KVOE
‘Time for change’ Lyon County District One Commissioner Scott Briggs reflects on his career with three months remaining in final term
After 16 years, Lyon County District One Commissioner Scott Briggs is now into the final three months of his time on the commission. Briggs sat down with KVOE on a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia to discuss his career and look ahead to the future. Briggs admits that he originally had no intention of running for political office, however, he had some encouragement from former 17th District Senator Jerry Karr.
KVOE
Allen Veteran’s Fall Festival continues to grow in third year of event
Attendees from as far as 90 miles away from Allen attended the 3rd annual Allen Veteran’s Fall Festival on Saturday. Festivities included a breakfast, a poker run, a car show, a cornhole tournament, a dutch oven meal cookoff, craft booths, food, and old-fashioned gun fights along with a bank robbery to wrap up this year’s festivities.
KVOE
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
KVOE
Kansas State defeats Texas Tech 37-28
Kansas State outscored Texas Tech 37-28 Saturday. The Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to earn the win. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored 3 rushing touchdowns and threw 1 touchdown pass to lead the Wildcats. Kansas State improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. They...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health’s operating room sees increased traffic with combination of new surgeons, robotic equipment
Statistics aren’t immediately available, but Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright says the hospital’s operating room is busier than it has been in a while. Wright says the combination of new surgeons and the new da Vinci robotic equipment means the hospital can do more kinds of surgeries than before — and more surgeries than initially expected.
