Effingham Radio
Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’ Out Now
There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe). Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist Jimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”. Other artists on the...
Reba McEntire Announces 2023 Tour Dates
After a string of sold-out shows, Reba McEntire has decided to extend her time on the road. She just added 14 new dates to the Reba: Live In Concert tour for spring of next year. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will open each show. In a press release, she said,...
Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album
Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks. Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
Ringo Starr Has Covid; Tour On Hold
A message to fans was posted online, which reads: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo”
