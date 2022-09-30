Read full article on original website
Operation Green Light For Veterans
JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
WECT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
newsfromthestates.com
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
WECT
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
whqr.org
Weeks after disagreement with CFCC President, trustee removed from board
For more than ten years Jimmy Hopkins has served on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, but on Monday his decade-long tenure came to an abrupt halt. On September 26, Hopkins was formally removed from the board by the New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Since the county commissioners appointed Hopkins to his role, Olson-Boseman sent him a letter citing county policy on missing more than three meetings as the justification.
cbs17
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
theforgottensouth.com
Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935
This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
The gruesome King killings
Warning: If you are easily disturbed, do not read this local history article. History is not always pretty, and sometimes it is brutal.
Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
1. East Bladen High Class of 1982 40th Reunion: Oct. 14-15, 6-10 p.m., Whimsical Events, 312 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com. 2. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m., 422 S. Madison Street, Whiteville. There is a 5k, 1-mile run/walk and 5k...
