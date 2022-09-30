ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
studyfinds.org

Great Resignation: Half of Americans think they’ll leave job within next year, flexibility major reason why

NEW YORK — Is working from home the ultimate job perk? About two in five Americans say they’re living the dream by working remotely, while less than one in 10 wish to work on-location full time. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 employed Americans which reveals that if given the opportunity to build their dream schedule, 42 percent would opt for mostly remote work with occasional days in-office.
JOBS
daystech.org

iPhone 14 Is Secretly Hiding a Beloved Mac Feature

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro fashions carry over a longstanding Mac function, however the setting to allow it’s off by default. The function, which is definitely a brand new accessibility possibility, allows the iPhone to play a startup chime just like the Mac. When enabled, the sound comes alongside a brand new shutdown chime.
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

This Week's Weird News 9/30/22

Nessie purists taking aim at webcam sightings, a feast served to ghosts in Thailand, and NASA's mission to redirect an asteroid were among the weird and wondrous stories to cross our desk this past week. Curious controversies surrounding a pair of classic paranormal topics made headlines this past week. First,...
ASTRONOMY
Electronics

