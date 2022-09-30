ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

FHS Sports: Mixed Results For Boys’, Girls’ Teams

Both Franklin High School girls’ teams that played on October 3 won their matches, while the boys’ soccer team fell to Pingry, 7-0. The girls’ soccer team bested Voorhees 3-2 in overtime, while the field hockey team notched its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Koinonia.
McDonald’s Eyes Former Burger King Site In Rutgers Plaza

The former Burger King in Rutgers Plaza may soon become a McDonald’s. McDonald’s USA has made an application with the Planning Board to build a 4,456 square foot restaurant on the site of the former Burger King. The current building would be demolished to make way for the new restaurant.
In Your Opinion: Support Environmental Initiatives

By coincidence two environmentally friendly energy programs were rolled out at the same time. Both come to you when the predictions of climatologists of more severe weather accompanying the warming of the planet appear to be coming true. One is Community Solar, which was announced by a letter with my...
In Your Opinion: Kmart Property Owner Still Trying to Rezone for High Density Housing

Next Wednesday, October 12, the Kmart property owner, Levin Properties, will be giving an “informal presentation” to our Planning Board (PB) for a 200-unit high density apartment complex to replace Kmart, the adjacent vacant restaurant and move Venus Jewelers to another site in the Rutgers Plaza shopping center. The meeting will be in the Township Council chambers starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a public session to voice our opinions on this.
Sewer Rates To Rise 13 Percent Over Next Two Years

The costs of planned capital projects will force a 13 percent hike in the annual fees for customers of the Franklin Township Sewerage Authority over the next two years, with the bulk of that increase to take effect in November. The Authority’s Board of Commissioners on October 4 approved a...
