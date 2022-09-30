Read full article on original website
Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Inspired by the light novel series of the same name written by Yuu Tanaka, ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken Deshita’ is a fantasy isekai series that follows an unnamed man who is reborn as a magical sword in another world after getting killed. After gaining powers, he meets a cat girl named Fran who becomes his worthy wielder after rescuing her people using him. Once they become acquainted with each other, the duo embarks on misadventures around the world as they get to know one another better. In case you plan to watch it, then here are all the streaming details you will need.
Monarch Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Monarch‘ is a tale of twisted family dynamics and dark secrets in the country music setting. The musical drama series tells the story of the Roman family, the undisputed leaders in the country music industry. In the fourth episode, titled ‘Not Our First Rodeo,’ the Romans see Nicky and Gigi clashing for a musical event as the race to obtain the title of “Queen of Country” continues. Meanwhile, viewers also learn some more secrets about the family, especially their dark future. If you want to catch up on the episode’s events and ending, here is everything you need to know about ‘Monarch’ episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Ending, Explained: Does Craig Throw Away His Phone?
Netflix’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ follows the story of a young boy who gets entangled in a sinister turn of events following his encounter with an old man. The film is heartwarming and terrifying at the same time. It uses grief as a device to explore the nature of its characters, making the audience think about what they would do if they were in the shoes of the protagonist. Based on the Stephen King story of the same name, the film builds a tense atmosphere keeping the audience guessing about the supernatural nature of events till the end. Eventually, the truth comes to light and the boy’s inherent nature is tested. Here’s what the ending means for him. SPOILERS AHEAD.
