Complex
Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Influences Into His Drill Sound On “ABC”
Between drill’s hi-hat triplets and Jersey Club’s frenetic rhythms, it was only a matter of time before someone started to stitch the two together. Producers have been playing around with that combo for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but Nemzzz’s new tune “ABC” might be the best example we’ve heard yet.
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
CBS News
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
Weezer Releases Fall Installment of EP Series SZNZ
*The first leaf falls*: Enter Weezer with SZNZ: Autumn. Alt-rockers Weezer have released the third installment of their series of EPs. Themed for the seasons, the SZNZ project kicked off earlier this year with Spring, dropping a fresh batch of songs every few months. “…And so it begins! Brought Autumn...
