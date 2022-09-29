ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate

Hurricane Ian continued to gain strength before making landfall in Florida today, blasting the state with 155mph winds and causing millions to face evacuation orders as the storm neared Category 5 status.As Ian approached the US, Jamie Rohme, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, raised some eyebrows on Tuesday when he seemed to demur about linking the storm to the climate crisis during an interview on CNN.“We can come back and talk about climate change at a later time,” Mr Rohme told anchor Don Lemon. “I want to focus on the here and...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Claim Rapid Intensification of Hurricanes is Becoming More Common Due to Climate Change

The rapid intensification of hurricanes is becoming more common due to climate change, according to scientists. The warning came days after Hurricane Ian rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean region as it passed over the "ultra-warm waters" of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as when Super Typhoon Noru rapidly became more powerful within 24 hours when it struck the Philippines this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate change increased Hurricane Ian’s extreme rain, analysis shows

The climate crisis increased Hurricane Ian’s rainfall by at least 10 per cent, according to new analysis by US scientists.Michael Wehner, a senior climate scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and an author on a United Nations assessment on climate science, said the estimates were “conservative”, adding that his best calculation was that the rainfall was around 14 per cent heavier due to human-induced global heating.Hurricane Ian is headed for South Carolina’s coast on Friday having ravaged the state of Florida on Thursday. The number of fatalities and the scale of the destruction are still being accounted for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Don Lemon
natureworldnews.com

Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn

American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research

Climate change increased the rainfall from Hurricane Ian by more than 10 percent, according to a new quick-fire analysis, as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States devastated parts of Florida.  According to a rapid and preliminary analysis, human-caused climate change increased the extreme rain that Ian unleashed by over 10 percent, US scientists said.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean

When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cnn
scitechdaily.com

Staring Into Hurricane Ian’s Eye: NASA Scientists Are Analyzing the Forces That Made the Storm So Catastrophic

NASA scientists are studying the latest satellite imagery of Hurricane Ian and analyzing the forces that made the storm so catastrophic. As Hurricane Ian headed toward a third landfall, this time in South Carolina, NASA scientists were scrutinizing the latest imagery of the storm and analyzing the forces that made it so catastrophic.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Category 5 Hurricanes: Where And When They Most Often Happen

The most extreme of Atlantic hurricanes, Category 5, are fairly rare. This last occurred twice in 2019. They usually occur either in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in September. C​ategory 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are somewhat rare, but history has shown there are preferred areas and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Grist

Ocean oil pollution is growing — and not from oil spills

Oil spills may be dramatic and devastating, but they’re not the biggest contributor to ocean oil pollution — not by a long shot. A report released Wednesday gives that distinction to fossil fuel runoff from highways, parking lots, and other land-based infrastructure, mostly transportation related. According to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Oil in the Sea,” these sources are by far the largest and fastest-growing contributor to ocean oil pollution. At some 1.2 million metric tons per year — a very rough estimate, given large data gaps — the amount of oil that gets transferred from land to sea is at least an order of magnitude larger than the amount from any other source.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy