Read full article on original website
Related
Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate
Hurricane Ian continued to gain strength before making landfall in Florida today, blasting the state with 155mph winds and causing millions to face evacuation orders as the storm neared Category 5 status.As Ian approached the US, Jamie Rohme, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, raised some eyebrows on Tuesday when he seemed to demur about linking the storm to the climate crisis during an interview on CNN.“We can come back and talk about climate change at a later time,” Mr Rohme told anchor Don Lemon. “I want to focus on the here and...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Claim Rapid Intensification of Hurricanes is Becoming More Common Due to Climate Change
The rapid intensification of hurricanes is becoming more common due to climate change, according to scientists. The warning came days after Hurricane Ian rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean region as it passed over the "ultra-warm waters" of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as when Super Typhoon Noru rapidly became more powerful within 24 hours when it struck the Philippines this weekend.
Yes, Climate Change Is Making Storms Like Hurricane Ian Worse
Conservative media may be trying to cause confusion when it comes to how climate change impacts storms, but the science is "overwhelmingly clear."
Climate change increased Hurricane Ian’s extreme rain, analysis shows
The climate crisis increased Hurricane Ian’s rainfall by at least 10 per cent, according to new analysis by US scientists.Michael Wehner, a senior climate scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and an author on a United Nations assessment on climate science, said the estimates were “conservative”, adding that his best calculation was that the rainfall was around 14 per cent heavier due to human-induced global heating.Hurricane Ian is headed for South Carolina’s coast on Friday having ravaged the state of Florida on Thursday. The number of fatalities and the scale of the destruction are still being accounted for...
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn
American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research
Climate change increased the rainfall from Hurricane Ian by more than 10 percent, according to a new quick-fire analysis, as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States devastated parts of Florida. According to a rapid and preliminary analysis, human-caused climate change increased the extreme rain that Ian unleashed by over 10 percent, US scientists said.
Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
In 36 hours, Ian blew up from storm to Cat 4. Climate change may make that more common
Before Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast with 155 mph winds, it went through two separate bursts of so-called “rapid intensification” when a cyclone’s top wind speeds rise by 35 mph in a single day. This process took Ian from tropical storm to Category 4...
Russian Nord Stream Pipelines Destroyed: Environmental Impact, Who’s to Blame, and More
Pipelines not only encourage the extraction and use of non-renewables, but when damaged, pipelines can wreak serious havoc on the environment, as two Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea did recently. Though they weren't actively transporting any gas at the time, Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed. And as a...
scitechdaily.com
Staring Into Hurricane Ian’s Eye: NASA Scientists Are Analyzing the Forces That Made the Storm So Catastrophic
NASA scientists are studying the latest satellite imagery of Hurricane Ian and analyzing the forces that made the storm so catastrophic. As Hurricane Ian headed toward a third landfall, this time in South Carolina, NASA scientists were scrutinizing the latest imagery of the storm and analyzing the forces that made it so catastrophic.
The Weather Channel
Category 5 Hurricanes: Where And When They Most Often Happen
The most extreme of Atlantic hurricanes, Category 5, are fairly rare. This last occurred twice in 2019. They usually occur either in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in September. Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are somewhat rare, but history has shown there are preferred areas and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean oil pollution is growing — and not from oil spills
Oil spills may be dramatic and devastating, but they’re not the biggest contributor to ocean oil pollution — not by a long shot. A report released Wednesday gives that distinction to fossil fuel runoff from highways, parking lots, and other land-based infrastructure, mostly transportation related. According to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Oil in the Sea,” these sources are by far the largest and fastest-growing contributor to ocean oil pollution. At some 1.2 million metric tons per year — a very rough estimate, given large data gaps — the amount of oil that gets transferred from land to sea is at least an order of magnitude larger than the amount from any other source.
Comments / 1