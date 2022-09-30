Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
No. 21 Southeastern pulls away for 48-14 win over Murray State
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 21/24 Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 nonconference win over Murray State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (3-2) extended its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s victory. The Lions...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane-Cincinnati football game moved to Black Friday afternoon
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, Tulane’s football game at Cincinnati has been moved up one day to Black Friday at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT. The American Athletic Conference announced the move Monday and stated that the game will air on either ESPN or ABC. Tulane and...
crescentcitysports.com
NSU’s Antonio, Tulane’s Anderson, ULL’s Garror earn Louisiana college football weekly accolades
LAKE CHARLES – Northwestern State wide receiver Javon Antonio, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson and Louisiana punt returner Eric Garror have been named this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association College Football Players of the Week, the organization announced on Monday. Antonio had his second straight nine-catch, 100-plus-yard, two-touchdown performance...
crescentcitysports.com
Newman’s Arch Manning named GNO Quarterback Club Player of Week
Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week four by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football. A senior...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU’s BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane overcomes odds, wins overtime thriller at Houston with third-string QB
Tulane was without starting quarterback Michael Pratt in Friday’s matchup against the Houston Cougars as the Green Wave opened conference play. Willie Fritz’s team faced no shortage of adversity but still came out on top with a thrilling 27-24 road win in overtime against the odds. There were...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU ranked 25h by AP while Tulane receives votes in both major polls
LSU has a ranked football team for the first time in almost 13 months. The Tigers jumped to No. 25 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll. In the latest coaches poll also released Sunday, LSU has the 27th most votes this week. Brian Kelly’s team has won four...
wbrz.com
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn
The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin speaks on loss to LSU, state of the program moving forward
Auburn led 17-0 at one point in its 21-17 loss to LSU. That tells a story by itself. The Tigers, who started off strong behind the right arm of Robby Ashford, faltered in the second half and watched its potential fourth win of the year fade away. Head coach Bryan...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
“Come back tomorrow”: Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
