Hammond, LA

crescentcitysports.com

No. 21 Southeastern pulls away for 48-14 win over Murray State

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 21/24 Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 nonconference win over Murray State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (3-2) extended its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s victory. The Lions...
MURRAY, KY
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane-Cincinnati football game moved to Black Friday afternoon

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, Tulane’s football game at Cincinnati has been moved up one day to Black Friday at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT. The American Athletic Conference announced the move Monday and stated that the game will air on either ESPN or ABC. Tulane and...
CINCINNATI, OH
crescentcitysports.com

NSU’s Antonio, Tulane’s Anderson, ULL’s Garror earn Louisiana college football weekly accolades

LAKE CHARLES – Northwestern State wide receiver Javon Antonio, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson and Louisiana punt returner Eric Garror have been named this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association College Football Players of the Week, the organization announced on Monday. Antonio had his second straight nine-catch, 100-plus-yard, two-touchdown performance...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Newman’s Arch Manning named GNO Quarterback Club Player of Week

Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week four by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football. A senior...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU’s BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU’s BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
RACELAND, LA

