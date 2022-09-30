Dennis Wayne Roller age 71 of Dowelltown passed away Friday morning, September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 13, 1950 to his parents, the late Ivory Eugen and Billie Marie Cooley Roller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Roller and brother, Danny Roller. He attended the Snow Hill Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the National Guard. Dennis is survived by his wife, Eva Roller of Dowelltown; daughter, Carla Roller (Rusty Young) of Dowelltown; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cantrell of Centertown; 3 grandchildren, Cameron (Samantha) Roller, Caleb (Ashley) Roller, Alyssa Roller and Zackary Young; 1 great-grandson, Rylan Roller and 1 expectant great-granddaughter; sister, Sharon (Billy) Washer of Smithville; several nieces and nephews and special aunt, Jo Smithson of McMinnville; and his church family and friends. Graveside services and Interment will be 3:30 PM Monday, October 3, 2022 at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Bro. Todd Pack officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday 2 PM until 6 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. There will not be any visitation on Monday, family and friends will meet at DeKalb Memorial Gardens for the graveside service at 3:30 PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Frontiers, in memory of Dennis. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

