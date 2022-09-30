Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
wjle.com
Roger Danner
Mr. Roger Alan Danner, age 67 of Silver Point, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Danner was born on October 14, 1954 in Louisville, KY to his parents, the late Raymond & Frances Juanita Lodge Danner. He was a Pilot. The family of Mr. Danner...
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
wjle.com
Ronnie Hoover
Mr. Ronnie Ray Hoover, age 62 of Smithville, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Hoover was born on November 14, 1959 in Crossville, TN to his parents, the late Walter & Sarah Jane Elizabeth Hicks Hoover. Also preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Opal & John Hoover & maternal grandparents, Dee & Delta Hicks; and Ronnie’s fiancé, Ami Tucker. Mr. Hoover had previously worked in the Construction Industry & attended the Memorial Baptist Church on Dale Ridge.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
dalehollowhorizon.com
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
wjle.com
Dennis Wayne Roller
Dennis Wayne Roller age 71 of Dowelltown passed away Friday morning, September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 13, 1950 to his parents, the late Ivory Eugen and Billie Marie Cooley Roller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Roller and brother, Danny Roller. He attended the Snow Hill Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the National Guard. Dennis is survived by his wife, Eva Roller of Dowelltown; daughter, Carla Roller (Rusty Young) of Dowelltown; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cantrell of Centertown; 3 grandchildren, Cameron (Samantha) Roller, Caleb (Ashley) Roller, Alyssa Roller and Zackary Young; 1 great-grandson, Rylan Roller and 1 expectant great-granddaughter; sister, Sharon (Billy) Washer of Smithville; several nieces and nephews and special aunt, Jo Smithson of McMinnville; and his church family and friends. Graveside services and Interment will be 3:30 PM Monday, October 3, 2022 at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Bro. Todd Pack officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday 2 PM until 6 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. There will not be any visitation on Monday, family and friends will meet at DeKalb Memorial Gardens for the graveside service at 3:30 PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Frontiers, in memory of Dennis. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
Legendary guitarist James Burton confirms kidney cancer diagnosis
Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton says he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
