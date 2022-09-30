Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8...
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
WSMV
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
williamsonherald.com
City of Franklin parking garages go high tech with new guidance system
Parking in the city of Franklin’s two free downtown garages hasn’t gotten considerably easier with the installation of a new parking guidance system from InDect Performance Counts. The days of having to guess whether a parking spot is truly available are over, according to a press release from...
wgnsradio.com
Newly Elected Mayor Speculates Landfill in Rutherford County Could Close Within 3-Years
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN – The Middle Point Landfill in Walter Hill may have a shorter lifespan than expected. During a report filed less than a year ago, it was indicated to media outlets that the landfill had up to 7-years of use left, but not anymore... That was Rutherford...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
Grundy County Herald
Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle
After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
‘Is this a good idea?’: Metro Council member questions $50 million plan addressing homelessness
Nashville's $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city, comes up for a vote next week.
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturned on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash of a bus that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly...
wjle.com
Roger Danner
Mr. Roger Alan Danner, age 67 of Silver Point, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Danner was born on October 14, 1954 in Louisville, KY to his parents, the late Raymond & Frances Juanita Lodge Danner. He was a Pilot. The family of Mr. Danner...
dalehollowhorizon.com
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
wjle.com
Dennis Wayne Roller
Dennis Wayne Roller age 71 of Dowelltown passed away Friday morning, September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 13, 1950 to his parents, the late Ivory Eugen and Billie Marie Cooley Roller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Roller and brother, Danny Roller. He attended the Snow Hill Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the National Guard. Dennis is survived by his wife, Eva Roller of Dowelltown; daughter, Carla Roller (Rusty Young) of Dowelltown; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cantrell of Centertown; 3 grandchildren, Cameron (Samantha) Roller, Caleb (Ashley) Roller, Alyssa Roller and Zackary Young; 1 great-grandson, Rylan Roller and 1 expectant great-granddaughter; sister, Sharon (Billy) Washer of Smithville; several nieces and nephews and special aunt, Jo Smithson of McMinnville; and his church family and friends. Graveside services and Interment will be 3:30 PM Monday, October 3, 2022 at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Bro. Todd Pack officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday 2 PM until 6 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. There will not be any visitation on Monday, family and friends will meet at DeKalb Memorial Gardens for the graveside service at 3:30 PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Frontiers, in memory of Dennis. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
