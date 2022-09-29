Read full article on original website
Related
uabsports.com
First Place UAB Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Roadtrip at North Texas
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team looks to begin the Conference USA season with five straight wins for the first time in program history when it visits North Texas on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. UAB LATELY. For the first time since 1998, the Blazers...
uabsports.com
UAB Football Falls to Rice on the Road, 28-24
HOUSTON – The UAB football team suffered a 28-24 loss at Rice on Saturday night. Down four with no timeouts remaining, UAB's defense forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense with 1:07 remaining. However, the Rice defense got three-consecutive sacks on second, third and fourth down to seal the victory.
Comments / 0