Cargo ships are canceling sailings on key routes as inflation pushes shoppers to stop buying imported goods
Consumer spending is changing and retailers are instead focusing on getting through their excess inventory.
S&P 500, Dow Futures Begin Week On Upbeat Note But Credit Suisse Market Scare Gives Investors Jitters — Tesla, Energy Stocks In Focus
Major U.S. index futures have started the week on a mixed note after a dismal September. Fears concerning the financial health of Credit Suisse Group AG CS and a contagion effect could keep sentiment muted in the session. Apprehensions are likely to increase as traders look ahead to another slew...

Moderna Says No To China's Request To Handover COVID-19 Vaccine Technology: Report
Moderna Inc MRNA refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to the development of its famed COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna refused to transfer the technology for its...
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG — (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a...
Rocket Lab Copies a Page From the SpaceX Playbook
Is Rocket Cargo the Pentagon program that will turn Rocket Lab profitable?
Voices: ‘The lady is for turning’: So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher
Rarely, outside of rallycross and supermarket car parks frequented by joyriders, can a U-turn have been executed so rapidly. The plan to ditch the 45p top rate of tax has been scrapped. The emblem of the drive to make the British abandon their obsession with “fairness” is no more. So much for the “plan for growth”, then. So much for Kwasi Kwarteng. So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher – “the lady’s not for turning”. So much, indeed, for the Conservative Party.Only about 10 days ago, Kwarteng, in all his pomp as the new chancellor...
