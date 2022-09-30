Read full article on original website
Related
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – as it happened
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Russia no longer has full control of Luhansk region after Ukraine captures village
Ukraine has recaptured a village close to the eastern city of Lysychansk, in a small but symbolic victory that means Russia no longer has full control of the Luhansk region, one of Vladimir Putin’s key war aims. Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Ukraine’s armed forces were in “complete control”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian-Installed Official's Car Blown up in Ukraine Attack
A Russian-installed official's car was blown up in an attack in Melitopol, southeastern Ukraine, the city's mayor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday. Fedorov, the mayor of the midsized Ukrainian city, said he received information from Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of "local top collaborator" Elena Shapurova was set on fire.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine
As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman – as it happened
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Russia’s collapse in northeast Ukraine ignites fury from Putin loyalists
CNN — The last week has seen a stunning transformation of the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, as a swift armored offensive by Ukrainian forces rolled through lines of Russian defenses and recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers (more than 1,100 square miles) of territory. That is more territory than...
Russia war - latest: Ukraine makes gains in Arkhanhelske, Kherson, Moscow admits
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.A Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted in a video statement today that the Ukrainian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin-backed officials ask Putin to annex regions; EU announces new sanctions on Russia
Russian-installed leaders of Luhansk and Kherson ask for territories to be annexed; new EU sanctions designed to ‘make Kremlin pay’
HuffPost
Putin Declares Ukrainian Regions Part Of Russia, Defies West
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed
Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
Russian Missile Attack Kills 23 Civilians In Ukraine Hours Before Putin's Annexation Speech: Official
Ukraine's regional governor said a Russian missile slammed on a convoy of cars in southern Ukraine on Friday, killing a number of civilians, hours ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annexation ceremony. What Happened: A missile attacked a convoy that was assembling in a car park near Zaporizhzhia city to carry...
US News and World Report
Putin Proclaims Annexation as Russian Garrison Surrounded in Ukraine
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swath of Ukraine on Friday in a speech at the Kremlin but the event was overshadowed by one of Russia's worst battlefield defeats of the war, with one of its main garrisons surrounded. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk,...
Ukraine war ― live: Zelensky applies to join Nato after Russia annexes 4 regions
Ukraine is applying for accelerated Nato membership after Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex four Ukrainian regions, taking his war into an unpredictable new phase.The Russian president claimed Russia had “four new regions” in a speech in the Kremlin to hundreds of dignitaries, before a concert in Red Square to celebrate. “This is the will of millions of people,” Mr Putin said. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for ever.”At a ceremony that Kyiv called a “Kremlin freak show” devoid of legal meaning, the Russian leader accused the West of “sheer...
Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks
KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
Comments / 0