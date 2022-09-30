Read full article on original website
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
kalkinemedia.com
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor
The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Makes U-Turn on Tax After Week of Market Turmoil
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn after less than a month in power, reversing a cut to the highest rate of income tax that helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party. Finance minister Kwasi...
Truss economic plans remain ‘unsustainable’ despite humiliating U-turn on 45p tax rate
Liz Truss’s tax-and-spend plans remain “unsustainable” following her U-turn on the 45p tax rate for high-earners, a leading economic expert has said.The humiliating climbdown, announced this morning by Kwasi Kwarteng, will reduce the unfunded tax cuts in the chancellor’s mini-Budget by just £2bn, from £45bn to £3bn, said Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.This difference is “trivial” in economic terms and is unlikely to have much effect on the view of financial markets or the Bank of England on the overall package, Mr Johnson told the BBC News Channel.In terms of its judgement on inflation...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
BBC
Bank of England says it won't hesitate to raise interest rates
A late afternoon double dose of attempted reassurance -- firstly from the Treasury, and then from the Bank of England. What's new from the Treasury is a timeline with dates attached. So there'll be a series of statements from various cabinet ministers about ideas we heard about on Friday. For...
Martin Lewis hits out at ‘irresponsible’ messaging over first-time buyer savings - OLD
Martin Lewis has hit out at “irresponsible” government messaging over the stamp duty savings that could potentially be made by first-time buyers following the mini-budget.Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, which he was co-hosting on Monday, the consumer champion said the messaging from the Treasury could give some people “false hope” during the cost-of-living crisis.A Treasury post on Twitter said: “Thanks to the Growth Plan, a typical first-time buyer in London moving into a representative terraced house will save £11,250 on stamp duty & £1,050 on the household’s energy bills – and if they earn £30,000 almost an additional £400...
Vox
The UK’s growing economic crisis, explained
This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.
US stocks fall and bond yields head back up as UK prime minister backs tax-cut plans
US stocks dropped on Thursday, giving back some of the prior session's gains, with the Dow shedding more than 200 points. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed after it dropped by its widest margin since 2020 on Wednesday. The UK's prime minister vowed to push ahead with tax-cut plans that sent...
The Bank of England Just Made a Hard Pivot on Monetary Policy. Will the Fed Follow Suit?
The Bank of England resumed quantitative easing recently.
UK is only G7 country with smaller economy than before Covid-19
A weaker than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has left the UK as the only G7 country with a smaller economy than in early 2020, according to official figures likely to further undermine the government’s tax-cutting measures. Before the prime minister and chancellor’s meeting with the head of...
British pound plunges to new low against dollar as tax cuts spark concern
LONDON — The pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar early Monday after Britain’s new finance minister unveiled a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the country teeters on the brink of a recession. The pound fell to...
CNBC
UK government abolishes plan to cut tax on high earners in major U-turn
LONDON — The U.K. government on Monday reversed a plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, after a public backlash and major market turbulence. The new government had announced a swathe of tax cuts just weeks into its tenure, but they were poorly received by financial markets. Taking the top rate of tax paid on incomes over £150,000 ($166,770) from 45% to 40% was seen as particularly politically toxic as Brits deal with a cost-of-living crisis.
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
The Bank of England is urgently buying bonds to stabilize markets and stop a financial disaster. Here's what happened, and what it means for investors.
The Bank of England plans to buy as many government bonds as needed to stabilize markets. News of the UK government's spending plans tanked the pound and sent long-term bond yields skyward. Here's why the BoE is taking action, and what it means for investors and markets. The Bank of...
BBC
UK not in recession, new figures suggest
The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
The pound just hit an all-time low — but it's not just dollar strength. Here's how Brexit is at the root of the market rout.
The pound hit an all-time low last week as the new UK government's tax-cut plans spooked markets. The strong US dollar is a big factor — but Brexit's hit to the UK economy set the stage for the rout. Brexit rattled faith in the UK as a safe bet,...
Pound and government bonds rally on 45p tax rate U-turn; UK factory downturn continues – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
