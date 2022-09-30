ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Iran: 133 people killed in anti-hijab protests after Mahsa Amini’s death

At least 133 people have died since the beginning of historic anti-hijab protests in Iran, according to a rights organisation, with more than 40 of them killed in a brutal police crackdown on Friday alone. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have led to unprecedented demonstrations against the country’s rigid laws requiring head covering for women. Women have come out on the streets burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance. The latest death toll comes from the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, which has been monitoring the demonstrations since they...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
agupdate.com

Europe preps for winter energy crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Europe is staring down a winter energy crisis. Russia has reduced natural-gas supplies as Europe supports Ukraine. The continent’s ability to navigate the winter may depend on how cold it is and on competition from Asia. The lights of the Eiffel Tower are turning off earlier than normal and shop windows across Europe are going dark to save energy. Offices are becoming chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: ‘The lady is for turning’: So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher

Rarely, outside of rallycross and supermarket car parks frequented by joyriders, can a U-turn have been executed so rapidly. The plan to ditch the 45p top rate of tax has been scrapped. The emblem of the drive to make the British abandon their obsession with “fairness” is no more. So much for the “plan for growth”, then. So much for Kwasi Kwarteng. So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher – “the lady’s not for turning”. So much, indeed, for the Conservative Party.Only about 10 days ago, Kwarteng, in all his pomp as the new chancellor...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undersea Cables#Defense Department#Copenhagen#Gas Pipeline#Russia#European#Nord Stream#Kremlin
France 24

Tired of power cuts, blockaded Gaza turns to solar

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Palestinians living in the Israeli-blockaded enclave of Gaza have long endured an unstable and costly electricity supply, so Yasser al-Hajj found a different way: solar power. Looking at the rows of photo-voltaic panels at his beachfront fish farm and seafood restaurant, The Sailor,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Japan Firms Eye Ammonia, Methanol Projects in Canada, Alberta Minister Says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
rigzone.com

Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki

Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. — Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. Maersk Training and the Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

The Nord Stream pipeline leaks are a disaster — the oil and gas industry has a much bigger mess

This week, the world watched what’s likely to be the fossil fuel industry’s single largest methane release ever. An astonishing amount of methane is floating up from the now-notorious Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and rising above the surface of the Baltic Sea. It’s a pollution nightmare. It also pales in comparison to the vast amount of methane that oil and gas operations constantly release.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ship-technology.com

NYK Line obtains ClassNK’s AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel

NYK is claimed to be the first shipping entity in Japan to independently receive ClassNK AiP for an ABV. Nippon Yūsen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Line has secured approval in principle (AiP) from Japanese ship classification society ClassNK for an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV). The shipping firm is claimed to...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Nylon has evolved into the core material of the hydrogen energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005398/en/ Hyosung TNC successes in the development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

China's Dam and Canal Megaprojects May Not Save It From Water Crisis

Southern China’s longest drought on record is the latest manifestation of a slow-burning but increasingly severe water crisis. Left unchecked, it has the potential to act as a material handbrake on China’s development. Thus far, southwestern China has borne the brunt of the drought. As of late August,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy