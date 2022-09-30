Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
Iran: 133 people killed in anti-hijab protests after Mahsa Amini’s death
At least 133 people have died since the beginning of historic anti-hijab protests in Iran, according to a rights organisation, with more than 40 of them killed in a brutal police crackdown on Friday alone. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have led to unprecedented demonstrations against the country’s rigid laws requiring head covering for women. Women have come out on the streets burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance. The latest death toll comes from the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, which has been monitoring the demonstrations since they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
agupdate.com
Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Europe is staring down a winter energy crisis. Russia has reduced natural-gas supplies as Europe supports Ukraine. The continent’s ability to navigate the winter may depend on how cold it is and on competition from Asia. The lights of the Eiffel Tower are turning off earlier than normal and shop windows across Europe are going dark to save energy. Offices are becoming chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
Voices: ‘The lady is for turning’: So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher
Rarely, outside of rallycross and supermarket car parks frequented by joyriders, can a U-turn have been executed so rapidly. The plan to ditch the 45p top rate of tax has been scrapped. The emblem of the drive to make the British abandon their obsession with “fairness” is no more. So much for the “plan for growth”, then. So much for Kwasi Kwarteng. So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher – “the lady’s not for turning”. So much, indeed, for the Conservative Party.Only about 10 days ago, Kwarteng, in all his pomp as the new chancellor...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis
WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union's biggest coal producer.
France 24
Tired of power cuts, blockaded Gaza turns to solar
Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Palestinians living in the Israeli-blockaded enclave of Gaza have long endured an unstable and costly electricity supply, so Yasser al-Hajj found a different way: solar power. Looking at the rows of photo-voltaic panels at his beachfront fish farm and seafood restaurant, The Sailor,...
US News and World Report
Japan Firms Eye Ammonia, Methanol Projects in Canada, Alberta Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. — Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. Maersk Training and the Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association...
Not too late to insulate homes this winter, says Lord Deben
Climate Change Committee chair says measures needed to cut energy bills will also help reach net zero
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
The Verge
The Nord Stream pipeline leaks are a disaster — the oil and gas industry has a much bigger mess
This week, the world watched what’s likely to be the fossil fuel industry’s single largest methane release ever. An astonishing amount of methane is floating up from the now-notorious Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and rising above the surface of the Baltic Sea. It’s a pollution nightmare. It also pales in comparison to the vast amount of methane that oil and gas operations constantly release.
ship-technology.com
NYK Line obtains ClassNK’s AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel
NYK is claimed to be the first shipping entity in Japan to independently receive ClassNK AiP for an ABV. Nippon Yūsen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Line has secured approval in principle (AiP) from Japanese ship classification society ClassNK for an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV). The shipping firm is claimed to...
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Nylon has evolved into the core material of the hydrogen energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005398/en/ Hyosung TNC successes in the development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
China's Dam and Canal Megaprojects May Not Save It From Water Crisis
Southern China’s longest drought on record is the latest manifestation of a slow-burning but increasingly severe water crisis. Left unchecked, it has the potential to act as a material handbrake on China’s development. Thus far, southwestern China has borne the brunt of the drought. As of late August,...
Comments / 0