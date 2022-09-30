Rarely, outside of rallycross and supermarket car parks frequented by joyriders, can a U-turn have been executed so rapidly. The plan to ditch the 45p top rate of tax has been scrapped. The emblem of the drive to make the British abandon their obsession with “fairness” is no more. So much for the “plan for growth”, then. So much for Kwasi Kwarteng. So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher – “the lady’s not for turning”. So much, indeed, for the Conservative Party.Only about 10 days ago, Kwarteng, in all his pomp as the new chancellor...

